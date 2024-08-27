For us veterinarians, euthanasia is a regular part of the job. There is virtually universal agreement that pets who are suffering from unrelievable pain due to an incurable illness or injury should be put to sleep. In these situations, more and more, I hear from my clients, ''I hope someone does that for me if I am ever that way.''

It is often older people, people who are drawing near to the stage of life when they may soon ''be that way.''

From the viewpoint of someone who has been doing this to ''members of families,'' albeit dogs and cats, for years, here are some things to think about.

There is no doubt that it is a good, kind, and necessary thing to do in many cases, but it does change a person to do it. It brings home the fragility of life and simplicity of death. One minute a dog is alive, looking in your eyes, and the next minute that dog is gone, and all that remains is an empty corpse.

And after doing hundreds of euthanasias, you cannot help but think of life differently. Some of the mystery, wonder, and perhaps, some of the value is gone. It is a loss of innocence, a learning of something that sometimes you would rather not have learned.

And I am talking about animals. How would the routine practice of euthanasia for people change those who performed the service, and the loved ones of those who were euthanized? How would you like to have to advise a loved one to either go on suffering from severe pain with no hope of cure or relief, or have themselves killed?

Human euthanasia is much more complicated, of course, than in pets. Pet owners often have a difficult time knowing if euthanasia is for the pet's sake, or for financial reasons, or because they don't want the inconvenience of caring for a pet with a chronic illness. Besides these considerations, the question in humans is compounded further by possibilities of inheritance, and religious beliefs.

But laws can be structured to safeguard against abuse due to finances and convenience. And I do not think we should pass laws to enforce our own religious beliefs. It appears to me as though God set things up down here so as to make sure that we do have to make personal choices.

Vicious, dangerous dogs are also euthanized. Capital punishment, another form of human euthanasia, is also a complex question. I only want to make two observations.

When William Gacy, who murdered all those young boys in Chicago about 10 years ago, was finally executed recently, they had some trouble with the euthanasia solution clogging the IV line forming a ''gel'' or something, if I remember correctly.