For us veterinarians, euthanasia is a regular part of the job. There is virtually universal agreement that pets who are suffering from unrelievable pain due to an incurable illness or injury should be put to sleep. In these situations, more and more, I hear from my clients, ''I hope someone does that for me if I am ever that way.''
It is often older people, people who are drawing near to the stage of life when they may soon ''be that way.''
From the viewpoint of someone who has been doing this to ''members of families,'' albeit dogs and cats, for years, here are some things to think about.
There is no doubt that it is a good, kind, and necessary thing to do in many cases, but it does change a person to do it. It brings home the fragility of life and simplicity of death. One minute a dog is alive, looking in your eyes, and the next minute that dog is gone, and all that remains is an empty corpse.
And after doing hundreds of euthanasias, you cannot help but think of life differently. Some of the mystery, wonder, and perhaps, some of the value is gone. It is a loss of innocence, a learning of something that sometimes you would rather not have learned.
And I am talking about animals. How would the routine practice of euthanasia for people change those who performed the service, and the loved ones of those who were euthanized? How would you like to have to advise a loved one to either go on suffering from severe pain with no hope of cure or relief, or have themselves killed?
Human euthanasia is much more complicated, of course, than in pets. Pet owners often have a difficult time knowing if euthanasia is for the pet's sake, or for financial reasons, or because they don't want the inconvenience of caring for a pet with a chronic illness. Besides these considerations, the question in humans is compounded further by possibilities of inheritance, and religious beliefs.
But laws can be structured to safeguard against abuse due to finances and convenience. And I do not think we should pass laws to enforce our own religious beliefs. It appears to me as though God set things up down here so as to make sure that we do have to make personal choices.
Vicious, dangerous dogs are also euthanized. Capital punishment, another form of human euthanasia, is also a complex question. I only want to make two observations.
When William Gacy, who murdered all those young boys in Chicago about 10 years ago, was finally executed recently, they had some trouble with the euthanasia solution clogging the IV line forming a ''gel'' or something, if I remember correctly.
When a veterinarian euthanizes an animal, it is almost always a simple and quick procedure. It is a simple injection in the vein of a massive overdose of an anesthetic agent. The animal quite literally ''goes to sleep'' first, almost immediately. After the animal is unconscious, there may be some reflex gasping, other muscle movement, and rarely, yelping or crying.
The heart, and all muscle movement, stops within a minute or so. The only times, in 17 years and probably a couple of thousand euthanasias, that I have seen it not go this way is when I have had trouble getting the shot in the vein.
I cannot understand why the physical procedure itself should be any more complicated than this in human death by injection. They even make sure to have a good intravenous catheter in place before the injection is given. I can see no need to use complicated concoctions of drugs that may form 'gels'' in an IV line. If criminals are to be put to death by injection, maybe the people in charge should consult with a good veterinarian.
I also think, with regards to capital punishment, that it may change us as a people, more than we think. In the same way that euthanizing pets changes a veterinarian.
On the one hand, I can see no reason to allow violent criminals who are proven, convicted repeat offenders, to go on living. Releasing these people is tantamount to condemning innocent future victims to suffer and die. On the one hand, I think I would have less trouble administering euthanasia to such a criminal than I would to a dog who has proven to be vicious and dangerous.
On the other hand, people are not dogs. There are a lot of violent habitual criminals and if the law were applied evenly we would be killing a lot of people every year. At least for a while. And the law is not applied evenly. Poor people and black people are more likely to receive capital punishment.
I would person
ally want the choice, but how would wider sanctioning of euthanasia, whether for criminals or people in hopeless pain, change our society? How would it change you? Could you be the one to actually push the plunger in on the syringe? If you were the judge, could you sentence someone to die? Could you be the one to deny the
last appeal? If you cannot honestly say you could do these things, is it moral to hire someone else to do the ''dirty work?''
We human beings are all ''connected'' to each other, like it or not. The primitive roots of this connectedness stem from far back in our evolutionary past, in schools of fish and swarms of bees, and have to do with the greater premium nature places on survival of the species than individuals. I wonder what widespread euthanasia would do to our ''collective soul.'' Would the change be for the better or for the worse?