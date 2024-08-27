Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 4, 1994

MOSCOW For the first time, all Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival concertgoers may purc

hase tickets for receptions honoring guest artists.

The $7.50 tickets can be purchased at the University of Idaho Ticket Express in the Student Union Building or at the reception door. A reception will be held at University Inn after each of the Feb. 23-26 concerts.

The concert ticket must be presented to the vendor before purchasing a reception ticket. Reception tickets will only be sold for the same night as the c

oncert ticket. A cash bar will be available at each reception, and hors d'oeuvres will be complimentary.

Tickets for the festival may also be purchased at Ticket Express as well as G & B Select-A-Seat outlets. They cost $25 for the first six rows of floor seats, $20 for the rest of the floor seats and $18 for the stands.

Tickets to attend all concerts are $68 for the floor and $60 for the stands.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The festival kicks off at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 with a ''Tribute to Hamp,'' featuring Lionel Hamption and the Lionel Hampton School of Music Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for this concert, which will be held in the Administration Auditorium, are $10, and $5 for students.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Kibbie Dome, Hampton will perform on the Itoshi Maeda Sanikitophone followed by the Ray Brown Trio. Hampton will join clarinetist Buddy DeFranco, horn player Arkady Shilkloper, bassoonist Alexandre Ouzounoff, cellist Matthew Brubeck, guitarist David Widelock, vocalists Dee Daniels and Kitty Margolis in a tribute to Benny Goodman.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 24 Hampton will begin on vibes followed by Della Reese and her quartet. Then Paquito D'Rivera will be followed by James Moody, Elvin Jones, Oliver Jones, Ellis, Bromberg and Greg Abate.

Winning groups from the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz choirs will perform at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 25. The choirs will sing with the Primo Kim Quartet.

At 8 p.m. Feb. 25 the All-Star Concert will be launched by Hampton, followed by trumpet players Freddie Hubbard, Red Rodney, Claudio Roditi and Lew Soloff. Elvin and Oliver Jones, will follow. Next on the bill is trombonists Carl Fontana, Bill Watrous, Ian McDougal and Jeff Uusitalo. The New York Voices and The Gene Harris will finish the evening.

Roditi will play with winning groups and the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Band I in the Instrumental Winners Concert at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26.

The final concert will begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and will feature Hampton, Hubbard, Rodney, Roditi, So

loff, Pete and Conte Candoli, Elvin and Oliver Jones, Ellis and Bromberg in a salute to Dizzy Gillespie.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy