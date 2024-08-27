MOSCOW For the first time, all Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival concertgoers may purc

hase tickets for receptions honoring guest artists.

The $7.50 tickets can be purchased at the University of Idaho Ticket Express in the Student Union Building or at the reception door. A reception will be held at University Inn after each of the Feb. 23-26 concerts.

The concert ticket must be presented to the vendor before purchasing a reception ticket. Reception tickets will only be sold for the same night as the c

oncert ticket. A cash bar will be available at each reception, and hors d'oeuvres will be complimentary.

Tickets for the festival may also be purchased at Ticket Express as well as G & B Select-A-Seat outlets. They cost $25 for the first six rows of floor seats, $20 for the rest of the floor seats and $18 for the stands.

Tickets to attend all concerts are $68 for the floor and $60 for the stands.