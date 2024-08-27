MOSCOW For the first time, all Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival concertgoers may purc
hase tickets for receptions honoring guest artists.
The $7.50 tickets can be purchased at the University of Idaho Ticket Express in the Student Union Building or at the reception door. A reception will be held at University Inn after each of the Feb. 23-26 concerts.
The concert ticket must be presented to the vendor before purchasing a reception ticket. Reception tickets will only be sold for the same night as the c
oncert ticket. A cash bar will be available at each reception, and hors d'oeuvres will be complimentary.
Tickets for the festival may also be purchased at Ticket Express as well as G & B Select-A-Seat outlets. They cost $25 for the first six rows of floor seats, $20 for the rest of the floor seats and $18 for the stands.
Tickets to attend all concerts are $68 for the floor and $60 for the stands.
The festival kicks off at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 with a ''Tribute to Hamp,'' featuring Lionel Hamption and the Lionel Hampton School of Music Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for this concert, which will be held in the Administration Auditorium, are $10, and $5 for students.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Kibbie Dome, Hampton will perform on the Itoshi Maeda Sanikitophone followed by the Ray Brown Trio. Hampton will join clarinetist Buddy DeFranco, horn player Arkady Shilkloper, bassoonist Alexandre Ouzounoff, cellist Matthew Brubeck, guitarist David Widelock, vocalists Dee Daniels and Kitty Margolis in a tribute to Benny Goodman.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 24 Hampton will begin on vibes followed by Della Reese and her quartet. Then Paquito D'Rivera will be followed by James Moody, Elvin Jones, Oliver Jones, Ellis, Bromberg and Greg Abate.
Winning groups from the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz choirs will perform at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 25. The choirs will sing with the Primo Kim Quartet.
At 8 p.m. Feb. 25 the All-Star Concert will be launched by Hampton, followed by trumpet players Freddie Hubbard, Red Rodney, Claudio Roditi and Lew Soloff. Elvin and Oliver Jones, will follow. Next on the bill is trombonists Carl Fontana, Bill Watrous, Ian McDougal and Jeff Uusitalo. The New York Voices and The Gene Harris will finish the evening.
Roditi will play with winning groups and the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Band I in the Instrumental Winners Concert at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26.
The final concert will begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and will feature Hampton, Hubbard, Rodney, Roditi, So
loff, Pete and Conte Candoli, Elvin and Oliver Jones, Ellis and Bromberg in a salute to Dizzy Gillespie.