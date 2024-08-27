Some things in the vegetative field have been growing, some things have been freezing and other perennials in our area are struggling through the transitional weather into spring to determine their fate.

We went to Orofino Friday and learned some interesting developments. Harold Waite, who strives for a weed-free operation and productive garden, reported his first planting of lettuce had germinated. We learned that some radishes and peas also had come up.

Joan and Michael Mount of Green Things Nursery said a number of rose bushes in the Clearwater Valley had been damaged by the cold nights

after breaking dormancy during the warm days of this winter.

Another man said he'd planted potatoes that day as he usually does and expects them to do well. Joan Mount said one forsythia bush bloomed in Orofino in mid-January, and she'd heard that apricots were in bloom now at Riggins.

She showed us some potted roses that had been pruned back to just above the grafts because their stems that had been killed in the past month. And she showed us many young dogwood bushes that were budding in their nursery yard.

But she had received no reports yet of damage to soft fruits, which have been nearing the blooming stages in the mid and lower Clearwater valley. Our 'cot trees in Lewiston Orchards were nearly in bloom last week.

She also predicted lots of diseases and insects this year because the mild winter wasn't cold enough in the valley to kill spores and insect eggs. She reported several growers had raised the newly developed peach trees without leaf curl last year.

Michael Mount said those leaf curl resistant trees should be given dormant spray, though, to protect them from other diseases and from heavy insect damage this coming season.

Michael reported a new

Kop-R Spray is good for soft fruits at this time of year. It's liquid and can be applied to apricots as well as peaches and other trees.