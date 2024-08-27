Sections
The Region
Classifieds
StoriesMarch 16, 1994

George Shreve

Some things in the vegetative field have been growing, some things have been freezing and other perennials in our area are struggling through the transitional weather into spring to determine their fate.

We went to Orofino Friday and learned some interesting developments. Harold Waite, who strives for a weed-free operation and productive garden, reported his first planting of lettuce had germinated. We learned that some radishes and peas also had come up.

Joan and Michael Mount of Green Things Nursery said a number of rose bushes in the Clearwater Valley had been damaged by the cold nights

after breaking dormancy during the warm days of this winter.

Another man said he'd planted potatoes that day as he usually does and expects them to do well. Joan Mount said one forsythia bush bloomed in Orofino in mid-January, and she'd heard that apricots were in bloom now at Riggins.

She showed us some potted roses that had been pruned back to just above the grafts because their stems that had been killed in the past month. And she showed us many young dogwood bushes that were budding in their nursery yard.

But she had received no reports yet of damage to soft fruits, which have been nearing the blooming stages in the mid and lower Clearwater valley. Our 'cot trees in Lewiston Orchards were nearly in bloom last week.

She also predicted lots of diseases and insects this year because the mild winter wasn't cold enough in the valley to kill spores and insect eggs. She reported several growers had raised the newly developed peach trees without leaf curl last year.

Michael Mount said those leaf curl resistant trees should be given dormant spray, though, to protect them from other diseases and from heavy insect damage this coming season.

Michael reported a new

Kop-R Spray is good for soft fruits at this time of year. It's liquid and can be applied to apricots as well as peaches and other trees.

The Mounts have a good market for Hinder sprays that repel deer and rabbits from plants. ''A lot of deer have come down into people's yards lately,'' he said. ''We lose more to deer than to diseases and weather combined,'' he added.

Moving down the Clearwater to the Lewiston-Clarkston area, we've seen lots of daffodils and forsythias and a few purple violets and other plants blooming the past week. Missed onions and garlic plants from last year h

ave come back to life in our garden, and I've seen a few tiny volunteer lettuce and broccoli plants.

We were sorry to hear that Henry and Mary Haase, retired farmers who've been gardening in the Southwick area, were hurt last week in a traffic accident on Burrell Avenue in Lewiston. They moved to Orofino recently but still come to Lewist

on to senior citizen lunches in the Orchards Methodist Church.

We also were sorry to learn of the death of Oliver Rousseau of Clarkston. He w

as a pioneer orchardist and gardener in the valley, and I used to call him regulary for reports on his fruit and vegetable developments.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures at Lewiston in February averaged 35.6 degrees and were 3.5 degrees below normal. Precipitation was only .74 of an inch and was .15 of an inch below normal for the month.

As of Saturday, precipitation for the growing season that began last Sept. 1 totaled only 4.05 inches at Lewiston compared with a normal of 6.53 inches for the period. So the outlook for runoff and irrigation in our area is not good.

Marlene Garrison, WSU extenion agent for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties said in her monthly report that scientists have found that house plants are effective in reducing indoor air pollution.

And I have a new copy of the Old Farmers Almanac Gardener's Companion booket from which I will report ''great tips from the experts'' in future columns.

Gardening
