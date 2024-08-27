Sections
StoriesFebruary 27, 1994

MOSCOW Red meat may have a longer shelf life in the grocery store if the cattle receive vitamin E supplements before slaughter, University of Idaho researchers report.

They say the new procedure could mean a $300 million savings annually for retailers who regularly have to discount and repackage discolored meat.

Vitamin E slows down the dis

coloration of red meat, holding the cherry red color that appeals to consumers, said UI animal physiologist Richard Roeder and nutritionist Gerald Schelling. Their four-year research profect was sponsored by a Swiss vitamin company, Hoffman LaRoche, and the Idaho Beef Council.

''All of us associate the bright red color with fresh, wholesome beef and the brown color with older, lower quality meat,'' Roeder said. ''Some high-value cuts like sirloin may turn within 24 hours. The meat is still good from the standpoint of quality, but the color has turned.''

Range-fed cattle naturally have a high level of vitamin E i

n their muscle tissue from grazing green grass, a reliable vitamin E source. Once the animals head to a feedlot, their rations will be mainly grain for 100 or more days before slaughter.

''They're not deficient in vitamin E but they don't get the high levels they would from eating grass,'' Roeder said.

After experimenting with dosages and ways to administer the supplement, the researchers determined that cattle need 500 international units (I.U.) daily during the feedlot period to effectively extend beef shelf life two or three days.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

This means a total cost of only about $2 or $3 per animal, Roeder said.

Retailer

s, industry leaders and producers have been debating how to give vitamin E supplements to the animals. Feedlots seem the logical place.

Ideally, vitamin E-fed animals will become the industry standard, Roeder said.

''Where the benefit is seen by the retailer, the industry is at a point where it has to decide how the grower/feedlot operator is to be reimbursed,'' he said.

''Retailers may be willing to pay $5 or $8 more per carcass for cattle fed vitamin E.''

Schelling and Roeder are also studying vitamin E as an anti-oxidant for milk.

Milk may improve in quality if cows receive higher levels of vitamin E. Data shows milk from dairy cows receiving additional vitamin E is more resistant to the development of off-flavors resulting from fat oxidation.

''Basically, milk from cows receiving the most vitamin E will last the longest,'' said UI research associate Walter Pumfrey.

Agriculture
