MOSCOW Red meat may have a longer shelf life in the grocery store if the cattle receive vitamin E supplements before slaughter, University of Idaho researchers report.

They say the new procedure could mean a $300 million savings annually for retailers who regularly have to discount and repackage discolored meat.

Vitamin E slows down the dis

coloration of red meat, holding the cherry red color that appeals to consumers, said UI animal physiologist Richard Roeder and nutritionist Gerald Schelling. Their four-year research profect was sponsored by a Swiss vitamin company, Hoffman LaRoche, and the Idaho Beef Council.

''All of us associate the bright red color with fresh, wholesome beef and the brown color with older, lower quality meat,'' Roeder said. ''Some high-value cuts like sirloin may turn within 24 hours. The meat is still good from the standpoint of quality, but the color has turned.''

Range-fed cattle naturally have a high level of vitamin E i

n their muscle tissue from grazing green grass, a reliable vitamin E source. Once the animals head to a feedlot, their rations will be mainly grain for 100 or more days before slaughter.

''They're not deficient in vitamin E but they don't get the high levels they would from eating grass,'' Roeder said.

After experimenting with dosages and ways to administer the supplement, the researchers determined that cattle need 500 international units (I.U.) daily during the feedlot period to effectively extend beef shelf life two or three days.