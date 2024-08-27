Sections
StoriesMay 17, 1994

Associated Press

WASHINGTON Local governments cannot require trash-collecting companies to take garbage to designated transfer centers for sorting and baling before it's disposed, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The court said such ''flow control'' laws, enforced by numerous communities in more than half the states, unlawfully interfere with interstate commerce.

The 6-3 decision struck down an ordinance in Clarkstown, N.Y., a Rockland County community about 30 miles north of New York.

''The flow control ordinance discriminates, for it allows only the favored operator to process waste that is within the limits of the town,'' Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote for the court.

The decision likely will benefit trucking companies and railroads

, for whom the interstate transportation of garbage is a growing business.

People and businesses that generate trash also could benefit, because the prices charged by government-designated treatment centers usually are higher than others.

Watching the case with interest were members of the financial markets involved in financing municipal waste-treatment facilities through revenue bonds. The ruling could hurt the viability of such tax-exempt financing.

In other matters Monday, the court:

*Ruled unanimously in a case from West Virginia and North Carolina that people convicted of serious federal crimes cannot regain the right to possess guns through state procedures.

*Refused to block Chicago, and by extension all other cities as well, from requiring newsstand owners to get permits or remove their businesses from public property.

*Said it will decide whether New York or New Jersey gets to claim Ellis Island, once the nation's major immigration gateway, as a home-state attraction.

*Ruled unanimously in a California case that federal judges cannot enforce agreements to settle lawsuits unless their orders dismissing the case provided for such enforcement.

