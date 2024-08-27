WASHINGTON Local governments cannot require trash-collecting companies to take garbage to designated transfer centers for sorting and baling before it's disposed, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The court said such ''flow control'' laws, enforced by numerous communities in more than half the states, unlawfully interfere with interstate commerce.

The 6-3 decision struck down an ordinance in Clarkstown, N.Y., a Rockland County community about 30 miles north of New York.

''The flow control ordinance discriminates, for it allows only the favored operator to process waste that is within the limits of the town,'' Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote for the court.

The decision likely will benefit trucking companies and railroads

, for whom the interstate transportation of garbage is a growing business.

People and businesses that generate trash also could benefit, because the prices charged by government-designated treatment centers usually are higher than others.