A workshop on health care reform and how it will affect senior citizens will highlight the regional Conference on Aging Tuesday and Wednesday.
A public hearing on the needs of seniors will be held Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
The hearing and conference workshops will be at the Williams Conference Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
Other workshops will cover Medicaid spousal impoverishment laws, medications, gang violence, travel tips and protection from fraud.
Registration forms are available at area senior centers and meal sites, Lewiston Community Center or Community Action Agency and Agency on Aging office in Lewiston.