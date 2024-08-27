Nez Perce County commissioners will consider a petition for formation of a fire district at th
eir regular meeting Monday.
Som
e cities in the county, such as Lewiston and Lapwai, have their own fire protection, but most of the county is served by volunteer services.
The commissioners will also discuss changes at the Asotin County Regional Landfill suggested by Asotin County commissioners.
Asotin County commissioners have raised rates at the landfill beginning March 15, and have been closing the landfill one day a week.
Nez Perce County Commissioner Earl J. Ferguson has objected, saying it violates the agreement betw
een the entities.
Other matters before the commissioners include final reading of an ordinance that makes changes to zoning laws and an agreement for placement of a Dumpster site at Myrtle.
The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.