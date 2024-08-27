The union claimed the company was making a unilateral change in working conditions that should have been taken up during contract negotiations, which ended two months ago.

UPS officials have said the issue arose during bargaining and that the union made no objection. They said the weight increase is necessary to match their competitors.

Union officials were unavailable for comment Friday night. In criticizing the weight increase earlier, they said the heavier packages would be hazardous.

The company denied it is endangering its employees

.