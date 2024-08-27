ATLANTA The Teamsters union was blocked Friday from going on strike against United Parcel Service over an increase in maximum
package weights, the company said.
A judge issued a restraining order in Washington, D.C., after UPS and Teamsters officials met there Friday, said UPS spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg.
The Teamsters had threatened to strike the delivery company Monday over its plan to increase the maximum from 70 pounds to 150 pounds.
The union claimed the company was making a unilateral change in working conditions that should have been taken up during contract negotiations, which ended two months ago.
UPS officials have said the issue arose during bargaining and that the union made no objection. They said the weight increase is necessary to match their competitors.
Union officials were unavailable for comment Friday night. In criticizing the weight increase earlier, they said the heavier packages would be hazardous.
The company denied it is endangering its employees
.