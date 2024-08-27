Sculptures by seven artists are featured at Lyman Gallery in Lewiston this month.

J. Shirly Bothum's bronzes include ''The Country Doctor,'' which was commissioned by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation. More than 30 of Bothum's bronze editions are sold out. Formerly of Clarkston, Bothum now resides in Oregon.

Lewiston resident Ralph Crawford is exhibiting works of pewter, handcarved alabaster and soapstone and terra cotta. Crawford's offerings include Western, Indian and wildlife subjects.

Sharon Taylor-Hall of Lewiston is showing bronzes of commissioned public art now displayed in Pioneer Park and the Lewiston Morning Tribune's Centennial Square. Additional bronzes by Taylor-Hall include works which reflect her fascination with Renaissance grotesques and the sensuality and joy of primitive art.