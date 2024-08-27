Sections
StoriesJanuary 14, 1994

Sculptures by seven artists are featured at Lyman Gallery in Lewiston this month.

J. Shirly Bothum's bronzes include ''The Country Doctor,'' which was commissioned by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation. More than 30 of Bothum's bronze editions are sold out. Formerly of Clarkston, Bothum now resides in Oregon.

Lewiston resident Ralph Crawford is exhibiting works of pewter, handcarved alabaster and soapstone and terra cotta. Crawford's offerings include Western, Indian and wildlife subjects.

Sharon Taylor-Hall of Lewiston is showing bronzes of commissioned public art now displayed in Pioneer Park and the Lewiston Morning Tribune's Centennial Square. Additional bronzes by Taylor-Hall include works which reflect her fascination with Renaissance grotesques and the sensuality and joy of primitive art.

David G. Sears' work in progress, ''The Dancers,'' commissioned by Port City Action Corp., is a celebration of the joys of children. It will be unveiled in downtown's Brackenbury Square this spring. Other bronzes by Sears, a Lewiston resident, include athletes and dancers with distinctive patinas.

Steve R. Sly, a Blue Mountains resident who sculpts in granite and bronze, has on display a bust of Beethoven. Orofino resident John Gilliam captures the spirit of the West in his bronze, ''I'm Takin' Ya In,'' a portrayal of confronting violence with law and order.

Bronzes by McCall resident Ray Alford also can be seen during January at Lyman Gallery, 516 Main St., from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

