LOS KATIOS NATIONAL PARK, Colombia Victor Palomar emerged bug-bitten, weary and triumphant from the Darien Gap, a jungle teeming with jaguar, wild boar, bandits, guerrillas and drug traffickers.

He had crossed the Darien before the final link of

the Pan American Highway is built across it if it is built to complete the route from Alaska to Argentina.

''It's just jungle, jungle, jungle, but it was worth it,'' said the 36-year-old bartender from Madrid.

Plans to finish the highway delight settlers who have sawed, hacked and burned much of the tropical rain fo

rest around the Darien, and dismay environmentalists who fear it will open the heart of the wilderness to settlers.

The Darien Gap, covering 85 miles where North and South America meet, attracts adventurers from around the globe.

Palomar's guide slept with a gun at his side during their week-long journey. Two weeks earlier, a Danish trekker had been found murdered.

Natural dangers abound: There are swamps that can swallow a man. Packs of wild boar have devoured unwary travelers.

''Not even your boots would be left after they got through with you,'' said Francisco Giraldo, director of Los Katios National Park in the southeastern Darien.

Some travelers get lost and go mad. An Austrian was found naked on a trail, crazed by panic, hunger and clouds of insects.

''He was absolutely raving,'' Giraldo said. ''Rescuers had to lasso him like a cow, put him into a helicopter and fly him to a hospital.''

Safety is not assu

red even at the park headquarters, a few clapboard buildings and a dirt airstrip that the army plowed up so it could not be used by drug traffickers. Two years ago a Dutch tourist was kidnapped from his room at the headquarters and has not been seen since, Giraldo said.