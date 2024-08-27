Justin T. Baerlocher, son of Tim and Kathy Baerlocher of Clarkston, was presented his Eagle Scout award Feb. 5 at St. James Catholic Church at Lewiston.
For his Eagle Scout project, the 14-year-old designed and built a baptismal font for Holy Family Catholic Church at Clarkston. Some of his fellow scouts helped with the project.
Baerlocher, who is an eighth-grader at Lincoln Middle School, is a member of Troop No. 264 of Clarkston. Leonard Babino, the troop's leader, presented Baerlocher with his award.