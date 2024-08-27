GENESEE ''Put On Your Dancing Shoes,'' is the theme of the Genesee Junior Miss program, scheduled Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Genesee High School multi-purpose room.
T
he five participants are: Shelley Bielenberg, daughter of Ralph and Mary Bielenberg; Lesley Hampton, daughter of S
pencer and Frances Hampton; Julie Iverson, daughter of Larry and Carol Iverson; Andrea Southard, daughter o
f James and Donna Sienkiewicz and Paul Southard; and Gina Zenner, daughter of Leroy and Beth Zenner. All are of Genesee.
Former Genesee Junior Misses Kimberly Bielenberg and Katie Moser will be the emcees.
The cost is $4 for adults and $3 for students and tickets may be purchased at the door.