The 21st annual Heritage Antique Show and Sale will be held May 6 and 7 at the Sacajawea Center, 1830 Main St., Lewiston.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7. Admission is $3.

Lunch will be