MOSCOW Laurie Turner, whose up-and-down, eight-year coaching career at the University of Idaho culminated in a 3-22 season this year, was released as women's basketball coach and will be of

fered another job in the athletic department, the Vandals announced Friday.

''We really feel there's a need for a change in the direction of the program,'' Idaho athletic director Pete Liske said after meeting Friday with Turner and assistant AD Kathy Clark.

Turner, who was unavailable for comment, is apparently mulling her options before deciding whether to accept another post at UI.

''She's trying to get her feelings and thoughts together,'' Idaho assistant coach Robyn Stewart said. ''She's been there a long time. She's put a lot of time into the program, so it's a struggle. There's anger, there's disappointment. Right now she's trying to gather herself and decide what she's going to do.''

Liske said he didn't

have a specific job in mind for Turner, a former athletic director at Eastern Oregon State College.

''She's a real viable administrator,'' Liske said. ''She has a lot of abilities, and we know we can make use of that.''

Hired in 1986 to replace the highly successful Pat Dobratz, Turner opened with

two losing seasons before back-to-back runner-up finis

hes in the Big Sky Conference in 1989 and '90.

Heading into the 1993-94 season, her teams

had qualified for the Big Sky tournament four out of five years. But the Vandals dropped their first 15 games this season and placed last in the Big Sky at 2-12.