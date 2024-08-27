Sections
StoriesMarch 19, 1994

Dale Grummert

MOSCOW Laurie Turner, whose up-and-down, eight-year coaching career at the University of Idaho culminated in a 3-22 season this year, was released as women's basketball coach and will be of

fered another job in the athletic department, the Vandals announced Friday.

''We really feel there's a need for a change in the direction of the program,'' Idaho athletic director Pete Liske said after meeting Friday with Turner and assistant AD Kathy Clark.

Turner, who was unavailable for comment, is apparently mulling her options before deciding whether to accept another post at UI.

''She's trying to get her feelings and thoughts together,'' Idaho assistant coach Robyn Stewart said. ''She's been there a long time. She's put a lot of time into the program, so it's a struggle. There's anger, there's disappointment. Right now she's trying to gather herself and decide what she's going to do.''

Liske said he didn't

have a specific job in mind for Turner, a former athletic director at Eastern Oregon State College.

''She's a real viable administrator,'' Liske said. ''She has a lot of abilities, and we know we can make use of that.''

Hired in 1986 to replace the highly successful Pat Dobratz, Turner opened with

two losing seasons before back-to-back runner-up finis

hes in the Big Sky Conference in 1989 and '90.

Heading into the 1993-94 season, her teams

had qualified for the Big Sky tournament four out of five years. But the Vandals dropped their first 15 games this season and placed last in the Big Sky at 2-12.

''We played a lot of young kids,'' Stewart said. ''We had nine freshmen and sophomores. Then we lost (starting power forward) Kerri Wykes to injury in the first game. In college basketba

ll, experience counts for a lot.

''We were in a lot of games that were close and we didn't make the decisions and the plays we needed,'' she said. ''We got blown out of conference games only twice.''

Ari Skorpic, a freshman point guard, said Turner's reassignment was only mildly surprising.

''We had heard, because of our losing record, something might be done,'' she said, ''but that's about all we knew.''

She said morale on the t

eam ''for the most part was pretty good. The last couple of weeks or so, everybody was really frustrated.''

Turner, originally from Puyallup, Wash., came to Idaho from Eastern Oregon State, where she was women's basketball coach for four years and athletic dire

ctor for two. She went 77-34 there and was NAIA District II Coach of the Year in 1982.

She is a 1979 graduate of Washington State.

Liske said he has set no time table for naming a successor, ''but we'll move as expeditiously as we can.''

Ste

wart said

she wasn't interested in the job.

