Interest in ''precision farming'' is rising due to increased environmental concerns and the need for improved production efficiency and profitability.

Scientists at the University of Idaho and Washington State University are de

veloping ''soil-specific'' management technologies for the Northwest.

''This is not necessarily something that is totally new to growers,'' said Roger Veseth, UI/WSU Extension conservation tillage specialist.

''There are many growers experimenting with this concept already. It's not a revolutionary idea, but is just another management approach as new technologies are developed.''

Veseth explained that growers can increase cro

p production and better protect soil and water by

adjusting tillage and crop residue management for specific areas of fields.

Where erosion potential is high, for example, maintaining higher residue levels on the soil surface and using minimum tillage combats erosion and can lead to higher yields.