February 27, 1994

UI Ag Extension

Interest in ''precision farming'' is rising due to increased environmental concerns and the need for improved production efficiency and profitability.

Scientists at the University of Idaho and Washington State University are de

veloping ''soil-specific'' management technologies for the Northwest.

''This is not necessarily something that is totally new to growers,'' said Roger Veseth, UI/WSU Extension conservation tillage specialist.

''There are many growers experimenting with this concept already. It's not a revolutionary idea, but is just another management approach as new technologies are developed.''

Veseth explained that growers can increase cro

p production and better protect soil and water by

adjusting tillage and crop residue management for specific areas of fields.

Where erosion potential is high, for example, maintaining higher residue levels on the soil surface and using minimum tillage combats erosion and can lead to higher yields.

In other areas, more intensive tillage practices could reduce pest problems and increase yields.

''Growers have a good sense of the soil variability in their fields,'' he said.

Their next step is adjusting management practices to better match the production potential and resource

protection needs of each area of the field, Veseth said.

Interest in high

-technology tools for soil-specific crop managem

ent is growing nationally, he said.

Computers and satellite guidance systems are being used to develop field maps for applying fertilizers and pesticides.

''Although high-technology options have a lot of potential in the future,'' Veseth noted, ''low-technology strategies are available now to increase profitability and reduce erosion.''

Agriculture
