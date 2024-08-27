SEATTLE Kylie

Vincent, 19 months old, is doing well in the burn unit at Harborview Medical Center at Seattle after undergoing skin grafts Monday morning, her great-grandmother said.

Kylie, the daughter of Karen and Robert Vincent of Kendrick, is expected to remain in intensive care under sedation for at least five days to allow the grafts to begin healing, Marie Phillips of Lewiston said.

The toddler's parents are with her at Seattle, and her sister, Whitney, 4, and twin brother, Ethan, are staying with an aunt at Rose Lake.