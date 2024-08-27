SEATTLE Kylie
Vincent, 19 months old, is doing well in the burn unit at Harborview Medical Center at Seattle after undergoing skin grafts Monday morning, her great-grandmother said.
Kylie, the daughter of Karen and Robert Vincent of Kendrick, is expected to remain in intensive care under sedation for at least five days to allow the grafts to begin healing, Marie Phillips of Lewiston said.
The toddler's parents are with her at Seattle, and her sister, Whitney, 4, and twin brother, Ethan, are staying with an aunt at Rose Lake.
Kylie was burned April 17 while the family was camping at Hells Gate State Park near Lewiston. She pulled a freshly poured cup of coffee over, burning her face, neck, shoulder and torso, Phillips said.
The burns on her face are healing and aren't expected to leave scars. Phillips said the family isn't sure what the extent of the scarring will be on the rest of her body after the grafts heal, but she is expected to need additional treatment after leaving Harborview.
Rob Vincent is employed at Potlatch Corp. He is the son of Lois Vincent of Lewiston and Walter Vincent of Clarkston.
An acc
ount has been set up at the First Security Bank of Idaho at Kendrick to help the family with expenses.