WATERBURY, Vt. The co-founder of Ben & Jerry's has decided to chill out and step down. And he's come up with a cool way to choose his successor.

Co-founder Ben Cohen said Monday he was leaving his job as chief executive officer because the super-premium ice cream maker needs a more experienced business hand as its leader.

''This particular multi-college dropout (and) failed pottery teacher is not going to be able to lead our company into its next era,'' said Cohen, an ex-hippie who helped launch the company 16 years ago in a renovated gas station.

Cohen, wearing khakis and a purple Ben & Jerry's T-shirt, said the company wanted to find ''a very, very unusual CEO.''

And true to its legendary quirkiness, the company is using a very, very unusual method: a recruitment poster modeled after the one once used by the U.S. military.

The poster shows Cohen and co-founder Jerry Greenfield wearing Uncle Sam hats fashioned out of ice cream containers. ''We want you to be our CEO,'' they say.

Candidates are asked to explain in 100 words or less why they would make a good CEO. They must mail their entry with a lid from their favorite ice cream flavor.

First prize is the job. Second prize is membership in the Ice Cream For Life Club (''Go for this one,'' the poster advises; ''it's a better deal.'')

T-shirts will go to 100 runners-up.

''We're trying to have fun with this,'' Cohen said. ''I do believe there are qualified people for this job who would not normally be uncovered by headhunters.''