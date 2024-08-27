Sections
StoriesJune 19, 1994

Anne Wallace of the Associated Press

WATERBURY, Vt. The co-founder of Ben & Jerry's has decided to chill out and step down. And he's come up with a cool way to choose his successor.

Co-founder Ben Cohen said Monday he was leaving his job as chief executive officer because the super-premium ice cream maker needs a more experienced business hand as its leader.

''This particular multi-college dropout (and) failed pottery teacher is not going to be able to lead our company into its next era,'' said Cohen, an ex-hippie who helped launch the company 16 years ago in a renovated gas station.

Cohen, wearing khakis and a purple Ben & Jerry's T-shirt, said the company wanted to find ''a very, very unusual CEO.''

And true to its legendary quirkiness, the company is using a very, very unusual method: a recruitment poster modeled after the one once used by the U.S. military.

The poster shows Cohen and co-founder Jerry Greenfield wearing Uncle Sam hats fashioned out of ice cream containers. ''We want you to be our CEO,'' they say.

Candidates are asked to explain in 100 words or less why they would make a good CEO. They must mail their entry with a lid from their favorite ice cream flavor.

First prize is the job. Second prize is membership in the Ice Cream For Life Club (''Go for this one,'' the poster advises; ''it's a better deal.'')

T-shirts will go to 100 runners-up.

''We're trying to have fun with this,'' Cohen said. ''I do believe there are qualified people for this job who would not normally be uncovered by headhunters.''

Cohen, who will stay on as chairman and focus on product deve

lopment and promotion, said his replacement would be a qualified executive who ''believes deeply in the idea of using the power of business in order to improve the quality of life for people in the general community.''

The new CEO also would retain the character that has made the company a success, Cohen said.

Founded on a philosophy of social change and community service, Ben & Jerry's has waged

campaigns to promote peace and save the rain forests.

The company pledges 7.5 percent of its pre-tax earnings to projects that benefit children and families, disadvantaged groups, and the environment.

The company is also known for its progressive employment practices. For years, it has restricted the pay of top executives to no more than seven times that of the lowest-paid worker.

Cohen said that policy would be abandoned in determining the salary of the new CEO. But he said Ben & Jerry's would continue to use a ''compressed'' salary scale.

Ben & Jerry's had sales of $140.3 million last year and about 500 employees. The company sells through supermarkets,

restaurants and 100 of its own outlets here and abroad, including Canada, Israel and Russia.

