MOSCOW The other Moscow lifted its Iron Curtain several years ago; new owners of the Mosco
w Mall here want to start rolling up the steel curtains this spring.
Owners of Bennett & Associates Real Estate asked several dozen residents Monday for their ideas to fill empty spaces at the east-side shopping center.
Steel and glass screens shielding vacant stores have been the rule for several years at the dying mall.
Shelley Bennett, whose firm recently bought the center, said reasons for the mall's previous failures are no secret: competition from Palouse Empire Mall, mismanagement and tough economic times.
In a public forum at the mall Monday night, residents told owners what they want to see at the center.
''Think of the mall as a blank canvas. What would you like to paint on it?'' asked Molly O'Leary, a University of Idaho law student and one of the moderators for the discussion.
Suggestions ranged from a day-care center to a Toys R Us store to a Post Office to a medcal clinic to a roller skating rink.
Whatever goes into the storefronts, one person suggested, smoking ought to be banned inside the building.
One girl said a miniature golf course would be popular with teens like herself.
A boy in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt lobbied for a go-cart track. He provided a proposed track layout to help advance his case.
Latah Co
unty Commissioner Shirley Greene suggested the mall might play some role in delivering government services.
''The courthouse is so limitedfor parking and access,'' she said.
The town meeting was co-sponsored by Moscow Vision 2020, a group dedicated to longrange planning and community involvement in the city's future.
Bennett said her company has already received completed questionnaires from a number of residents.
''The survey says they'd like to see Sears come back,'' she said.
The mall, built in 1967, was once home to a Sears, Roebuck and Co. outlet, a bookstor
e, Hallmark card st
ore and a number of other retail operations.
Participants at the forum said they want both a bookstore and a Hallmark to return to Moscow Mall.
Bennett said other written suggestions include a Mervyn's department store, fast-food restaurants and ''Nordstrom's, of course.''
Ideas of a non-retail nature Monday included art shows, concerts and poetry readings at the open space where the mall's two wings meet.