MOSCOW The other Moscow lifted its Iron Curtain several years ago; new owners of the Mosco

w Mall here want to start rolling up the steel curtains this spring.

Owners of Bennett & Associates Real Estate asked several dozen residents Monday for their ideas to fill empty spaces at the east-side shopping center.

Steel and glass screens shielding vacant stores have been the rule for several years at the dying mall.

Shelley Bennett, whose firm recently bought the center, said reasons for the mall's previous failures are no secret: competition from Palouse Empire Mall, mismanagement and tough economic times.

In a public forum at the mall Monday night, residents told owners what they want to see at the center.

''Think of the mall as a blank canvas. What would you like to paint on it?'' asked Molly O'Leary, a University of Idaho law student and one of the moderators for the discussion.

Suggestions ranged from a day-care center to a Toys R Us store to a Post Office to a medcal clinic to a roller skating rink.

Whatever goes into the storefronts, one person suggested, smoking ought to be banned inside the building.

One girl said a miniature golf course would be popular with teens like herself.

A boy in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt lobbied for a go-cart track. He provided a proposed track layout to help advance his case.