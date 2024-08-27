Filed

Gerald D. Henderson against Deanna Henderson.

William T. Cole Jr. against Denise M. Cole.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Travis E. Brown, 22, no address, was charged with attempt to elude a police officer. He is accused of trying to elude an officer on Highway 128 near U.S. Highway 12 on Nov. 27. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Dec. 7.

Eric J. Rich, 20, of 320-B Harding St., Asotin, was charged with possession of stolen property. He is accused of possessing a Remington Model 870, the property of William Andrews, knowing it to have been stolen. He was released on $3,000 bail. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Dec. 7.

Robbie W. Jordan, 22, 1418 Bridge St., Clarkston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Nov. 27. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Dec. 7. He was in Nez Perce County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Robert C. Luke, 36, no address available, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 26. His next court appearance is scheduled Dec. 14. He was released on his own recognizance.

Crime Reports

Steven M. Cochran, 2017 Powers Ave., said three compact disks, 30 silver dollars and other change was taken from his residence Monday.

Betty J. Munis of Boise said a Sony CD player valued at $279 was taken from her vehicle Aug. 26 while it was parked in the 2100 block of Eighth Avenue.

Fire Calls

Lewiston firefighters responded at 8:19 p.m. to a chimney fire at 1813 17th Ave. The fire was out when firefighters arrived. They checked the attic and surrounding area for hot spots and cleared the home of smoke. There were no injuries and no damages.