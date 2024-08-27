Returning quarterback Jeff Tuel (10) waits for a shotgun snap as he directs the offense during a no-helmet practice Tuesday on the third day of preseason football camp at Washington State. Also pictured are offensive guard B.J. Guerra (72), new center Andrew Roxas (73), tailback Logwone Mitz (34), guard John Fullington (77, converting from tackle), tackle David Gonzales (79) and utility man and Pullman product Jared Byers (37). The Cougars open Sept. 3 at home against Idaho State. Tribune/Kyle Mills