Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesOctober 2, 1994

RECORDS Of Saturday, Oct. 1, 1994

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Rebecca and Milton Patterson of Kendrick, a daughter, Carrie Annette.

Tricia and Randall Gilmore of Clarkston, a daughter, Kelly Roxanne, born Friday.

Kimberlee and Jeffrey Lavin of Lewiston, a son, Jared Mark, born Friday.

Sandra Kalmins and David Hubmann of Lewiston, a son, George Taliesyn, born Friday.

Of Friday, Sept. 30, 1994

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Carl Kerrick

Darryl J. Thompson, 34, Adams, Ore., driving while intoxicated, given a withheld judgment and placed on one year's probation, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days and ordered to complete any recommendations of an alcohol evaluation.

Margaret Gertrude Ryder, 46, Bel Air Motel, Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Marvin Lee Reininger, 23, 302 11th Ave., Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Nino Robert White, 26, 812 Eighth St., Clarkston, driving while intoxicated, fined $750, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended, driver's license suspended for six months, placed on one year's probation and ordered to get substance abuse treatment.

Lawsuits

Michelle Lyn Hogan filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court in Lewiston against Richard Ambrose Kinzer and Kristina Ann Gallardo over injuries she claims to have received in a traffic accident Oct. 3, 1992, in Lewiston. She contends Kinzer and Gallardo were negligent in the three-car, chain collision accident and is seeking compensation for injuries, medical and legal expenses, lost wages and general damages. Her attorney is James C. Arnold of Lewiston. Crime Reports

A Russian Baikal pistol was reported stolen from the shipping department at Blount Inc. in Lewiston.

Jamie Osborn reported someone caused extensive damage to his 1983 Toyota pickup truck while it was parked at Blue Lake in Nez Perce County. The damage totaled $2,500 to $3,500 and included scratch marks caused by a key or rock, obscenities written on the hood, kicked-in doors and the drained oil.

Tony G. Adams reported the theft of numerous tools from his shop at 922 Shelter Road in Nez Perce County.

Elizabeth Williams of Henderson, Nev., reported the theft of luggage and personal items from the trunk of her car. She told police her car was parked at several locations in Lewiston and she was unsure when the luggage was taken. David Troy Smith reported the theft of a briefcase valued at $125 from his vehicle parked at 1811 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Trina L. Rawie, 23, 3721 15th St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Trial set for Dec. 5.

Benji W. Heath, 19, 525 Fifth Ave., No. 5, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to burglary. He is accused of burglarizing a vehicle belonging to Rita and Charles Iverson. Trial set for Dec. 5.

Judge Ronald D. Schilling

Leotis B. Branigh III, 18, 1823 Powers Ave., Lewiston, sentenced to two to five years in prison for felony eluding a police officer. The judge retained jurisdiction for 180 days and recommended Branigh be placed at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood. After that time, the judge will decide whether to send Branigh to prison or place him on probation. He recommended drug, alcohol and psychological treatment and suspended Branigh's driver's license for three years.

Story Tags
Twin
City
Records
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy