Marvin Lee Reininger, 23, 302 11th Ave., Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.

Nino Robert White, 26, 812 Eighth St., Clarkston, driving while intoxicated, fined $750, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended, driver's license suspended for six months, placed on one year's probation and ordered to get substance abuse treatment.

Lawsuits

Michelle Lyn Hogan filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court in Lewiston against Richard Ambrose Kinzer and Kristina Ann Gallardo over injuries she claims to have received in a traffic accident Oct. 3, 1992, in Lewiston. She contends Kinzer and Gallardo were negligent in the three-car, chain collision accident and is seeking compensation for injuries, medical and legal expenses, lost wages and general damages. Her attorney is James C. Arnold of Lewiston. Crime Reports

A Russian Baikal pistol was reported stolen from the shipping department at Blount Inc. in Lewiston.

Jamie Osborn reported someone caused extensive damage to his 1983 Toyota pickup truck while it was parked at Blue Lake in Nez Perce County. The damage totaled $2,500 to $3,500 and included scratch marks caused by a key or rock, obscenities written on the hood, kicked-in doors and the drained oil.

Tony G. Adams reported the theft of numerous tools from his shop at 922 Shelter Road in Nez Perce County.

Elizabeth Williams of Henderson, Nev., reported the theft of luggage and personal items from the trunk of her car. She told police her car was parked at several locations in Lewiston and she was unsure when the luggage was taken. David Troy Smith reported the theft of a briefcase valued at $125 from his vehicle parked at 1811 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Trina L. Rawie, 23, 3721 15th St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Trial set for Dec. 5.

Benji W. Heath, 19, 525 Fifth Ave., No. 5, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to burglary. He is accused of burglarizing a vehicle belonging to Rita and Charles Iverson. Trial set for Dec. 5.

Judge Ronald D. Schilling

Leotis B. Branigh III, 18, 1823 Powers Ave., Lewiston, sentenced to two to five years in prison for felony eluding a police officer. The judge retained jurisdiction for 180 days and recommended Branigh be placed at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood. After that time, the judge will decide whether to send Branigh to prison or place him on probation. He recommended drug, alcohol and psychological treatment and suspended Branigh's driver's license for three years.