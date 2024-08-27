ELLENSBURG, Wash. Lewis-Clark State College's Troy Schelb, Holley Wais and Alyson Rollins were named to the first team of the NAIA Pacific Northwest Region, announced Monday.

Schelb was the lone LCSC men's player to make first team as Ron Waller was an honorable mention selection.

Schelb, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, led the Warriors in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. He started in 26 of 28 games this year, helping LCSC to a 17-11

record and a second-place finish in the PNR standings.

Schelb, a repeat selection, hit 50.2 percent of his shots from the field and 41.4 percent from the 3-point area. He also shot 76.4 percent from the foul line and led the team in rebounds, averaging 6.8 per game. He also was first on the team in blocks (25) and steals (54).

Wais and Rollins, both 5-8 seniors, led the Warrior women to a 22-7 record and also a second-place finish in the PNR.

Wais, a guard from Colville, Wash., led the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game and also hit 42.3 percent from the field. She also was second on the team in assists (107) and fourth in steals (52).

Rollins, a forward from Selah, Wash., made her mark this sea son from the 3-poin

t area as she hit 89-of-192 shots (46.4 percent). She also hit 45.6 percent from the field and averaged 14.6 points per game. She led the team in rebounds, averaging 7.6 per game, and was second on the team in steals (57).

Western Washington guard Dwayne Kirkley and Seattle University center LaShanna White have been selected the PNR's players of the year.

Kirkley, a 6-0 senior from Virginia Beach, Va., was a unanimous choice of the men's coaches. White, a 6-foot-2 senior from

Shreveport, La., was the clear pick

by the

women's coaches.

Western's Brad Jackson and Simon Fraser's Alison McNeill, who guided their respective teams to the regular-season region titles, were selected as coaches of the year.

Jackson previously was voted the District 1 coach of the year in 1988, 1989 and 1990. McNeill previously won the award in 1991 and 1992.

Kirkley led the Vikings to an 11-1 region mark and a 22-6 overall record. He ranked second in the region in scoring (21.0) and assists (6.2) and led the region in steals (2.9).