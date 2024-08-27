Sections
StoriesMarch 27, 1994

*Dr. Thomas L. Skinner, a Clarkston chiropractor, recently attended a family practice seminar in Portland. The seminar focused on resolving most health problems with chiropractic care and nutrition.

*Lois R. Reimers, the residential appraiser at Western Appraisal in Lewiston, has obtained an SRA designation from The Appraisal Institute of Chicago. The designation requires several years of residential experience, the completion of several classes from the institute and the completion of a satisfactory detailed report on a local property.

*Six Lewiston-Clarkston Mary Kay Cosmetics consultants attended the 1994 career conference ''Make It Happen'' at the Boise Centre March 18 and 19. Career enhancement classes were offered, new products for summer introduced and national sales directors from Chicago and Lubbock, Texas, spoke. Attending were: Barbara Campbell, Donna Tunstead and Gerri Kesler, all of Lewiston, and Donna Mae Callahan, Betty Wirsig and Claudia Bianco, all of Clarkston.

*Delbert Stebbins of Lewiston started work last week in the parts department at Lewis-Clark Motor Co. in Lewiston. Stebbins has about 30 years of experience in the p

arts business.

*Shelley Dammon, an X-ray technician and chiropractic assistant at Schwartzman Chiropractic Clinic in Clarkston, recently attended a one-day seminar in Bellevue, Wash., titled ''Radiographing the Child.'' It discussed X-raying infants and small children and also covered common spinal and extremity ailments in children.

*Dr. Launy D. Schwartzman of Schwartzman Chirop

ractic Clinic in

Clarkston recently attended an activator technique seminar in Portland, Ore. The latest progress in high frequency X-ray generators was presented, as well as information on preventing and treating carpal tunnel injuries.

*Michael D. Holder of Lewiston recently earned membership in Lutheran Brotherhood's 1993 Top Club. Qualification is based on sale of insurance and investment products. Holder is associated with Peter Mauritson Agency in Spokane.

*John Skogmo of Lewiston was recently honored as Idaho's top investment manager for 1993 at the West One Bank annual sales conference.

*PULLMAN Randy Wendt of Moscow was recently honored for three years of driving the Pullman Transit without a preventable accident. Honored for two years of safe driving were: Rocky Finley, Jim Heidenreich, Keith Hill and Jeff

Schaller, all of Pullman, and Lisa Wright of Moscow. The criteria for the awards follows that established by the National Safety Council.

