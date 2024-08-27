Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 21, 1994

PULLMAN Racism is the focus of the Bi-Annual Racial Justice Conference at Washington State University at Pullman this weekend.

The two-day conference is the culmination of WSU's observance of Black History Month which continues on campus through the week.

On Tuesday the 1994 Ebony Bowl will be held at 7 p.m. in the CUB Butch's Den. Participants will compete in teams by answering questions testing their knowledge of black culture, history, entertainers, personalities, newsmakers and leaders.

The second annual Unity Banquet featuring the play, ''Can I Sing for You, Brother?'' is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the CUB Ballroom. In the one-man musical with baritone Lewis Tucker, character Joshua Moses Isaiah sings his way through stories of family and friends who survived by passing down spirituals from generation to generation.

The Racial Justice

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Conference workshops will be held at the CUB from 9 a.m. to 4:45 Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Margarita Mendoza De Sugiyama, senior executive policy coordinator for Affirmative Action, will be the keynote speaker from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mtangulizi Sanyika, of the Multicultural and Ethnic Division at the University of California at Berkley will speak at a 10 a.m. brunch Sunday.

The program is free for students and $20, including the brunch, for non-students. Cost for the brunch alone is $3 for students and $6 for non-students. Deadline for registration is Tuesday.

The conference is sponsored by the YWCA at WSU, and for more information or to register, contact Kristina Graber at (509) 335-3916.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy