PULLMAN Racism is the focus of the Bi-Annual Racial Justice Conference at Washington State University at Pullman this weekend.

The two-day conference is the culmination of WSU's observance of Black History Month which continues on campus through the week.

On Tuesday the 1994 Ebony Bowl will be held at 7 p.m. in the CUB Butch's Den. Participants will compete in teams by answering questions testing their knowledge of black culture, history, entertainers, personalities, newsmakers and leaders.

The second annual Unity Banquet featuring the play, ''Can I Sing for You, Brother?'' is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the CUB Ballroom. In the one-man musical with baritone Lewis Tucker, character Joshua Moses Isaiah sings his way through stories of family and friends who survived by passing down spirituals from generation to generation.

The Racial Justice