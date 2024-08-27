FD:Lead> CLARK FORK, Idaho Two one-day workshops one June 4 on native wild flowers

and shrubs and the other June 5 on floral biodiversity will be offered at the University of Idaho field campus at Clark Fork.

The June 4 workshop will be led by Steve Brunsfeld, UI assistant professor in the Department of Forest Resources. Discussions will cover structure of flowers, variation in different plant families and folklore and uses of plants. Most of the day will be spent in the field identifying native plants in a variety of habitats.

Participants are asked to bring sturdy walking shoes or boots, a jacket and a sack lunch. A hand lens will be useful.

The June 5 workshop will provide instruction on the identification of native and exotic plants, and explain how invasive plant species can change and harm the biodiversity of an ecosystem.