StoriesMay 26, 1994

FD:Lead> CLARK FORK, Idaho Two one-day workshops one June 4 on native wild flowers

and shrubs and the other June 5 on floral biodiversity will be offered at the University of Idaho field campus at Clark Fork.

The June 4 workshop will be led by Steve Brunsfeld, UI assistant professor in the Department of Forest Resources. Discussions will cover structure of flowers, variation in different plant families and folklore and uses of plants. Most of the day will be spent in the field identifying native plants in a variety of habitats.

Participants are asked to bring sturdy walking shoes or boots, a jacket and a sack lunch. A hand lens will be useful.

The June 5 workshop will provide instruction on the identification of native and exotic plants, and explain how invasive plant species can change and harm the biodiversity of an ecosystem.

The instructor is consultant Richard Old. The class includes a lecture and discussion session followed by a field excursion.

Participants are asked to dress for the field and bring a sack lunch. Recertification credit for weed control specialists will be offered.

Enrollment is limited in both classes, and the deadlines for advance registration are Wednesday for

the first class and June 2 for the second. The fee is $14 per person.

Those who want more information or to register may contact the Clark Fork field campus at (208) 266-1452.

