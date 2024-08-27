Sections
February 12, 1994

Associated Press

BOISE A Senate committee has unanimously endorsed legislation requiring Blue Cross and Blue Shield to give up their special status and join the ranks of more traditional health insurance companies on Jan. 1.

The proposition requiring the two to become mutual insurance companies was supported by AIA Universe Life, headquartered in Lewiston. The company will be in direct competition with the mutualized Blues.

The bill, which was sent to the full Senate by the Commerc

e and Human Resources Committee on Thursday,

would subject both Blue Cross and Blue Shield to the same premium tax other companies pay, but it also lifts restrictions on the way both can invest their money. The additional revenue would total about $3.8 million a year or 10 times the amount they pay now.

While the plan would remove some of the regulatory control the state Department of Insurance has over the two insurers, which provide coverage for half the people the state, but it also would put those policyholders in control of the companies. Policyholders would se

lect members of the boards of directors, which are now controlled by the hospitals and health professionals that set up Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Idaho
Legislature
