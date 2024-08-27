Montana grain farmers end blockade of Shelby elevator
SHELBY, Mont. Dozens of farmers ended their blockade of grain elevators Thursday, saying they accomplished their goal of drawing attention to concerns about Canadian wheat being trucked into the United States.
Trucks blocking entry to the Peavey Co. elevator gradually dispersed in the afternoon when an official with the grain-buying company agreed to meet with protesting farmers. Montana's congressional delegation also planned to talk with farmers.
The meetings were canceled, however, after the Peavey elevator and
another owned by Harvest States Cooperatives announced they would close until Monday in support of the farmers' protest.
''We're just trying to get a better price for our grain and to prevent the Canadian grain from being dumped on the American market,'' said Hank Zell, who organized the protest.
The protest began Wednesday when 50 to 60 farmers used dozens of grain trucks to prevent the unloading of Canadian trucks filled with wheat.
Zell said farme
rs are concerned that convoys of trucks carrying Cana
dian wheat into the United States will lead to lower prices for Montana producers.
Washington treasurer says he'll refuse funds from contractors
OLYMPIA Sta
te Treasurer Dan Grimm told a House committee a look at the record will remove any thought of favoritism in awarding state bond contracts to Wall Street firms that contributed to Grimm's political campaign.
He also told the House Capital Budget Committee he will refuse such political contributions in the future.
The News Tribune of Tacoma over the weekend reported that state bond sales over which Grimm had discret
ion had been awarded to
firms which had contributed to his campaign. Grimm said there was no conflict of interest and the discretionary contracts actually saved the state money.
He repeated to the c
ommittee that political money does not influence who gets state bond contracts.
''Any impression of favoritism will be dispelled when the record of transactions is reviewed,'' Grimm told the committee. ''So it is saddening to have the work we do in the treasurer's office brought into question. As state treasurer I will do everything I can to protect the integrity of the employees of the treasurer's office.''