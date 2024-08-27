Montana grain farmers end blockade of Shelby elevator

SHELBY, Mont. Dozens of farmers ended their blockade of grain elevators Thursday, saying they accomplished their goal of drawing attention to concerns about Canadian wheat being trucked into the United States.

Trucks blocking entry to the Peavey Co. elevator gradually dispersed in the afternoon when an official with the grain-buying company agreed to meet with protesting farmers. Montana's congressional delegation also planned to talk with farmers.

The meetings were canceled, however, after the Peavey elevator and

another owned by Harvest States Cooperatives announced they would close until Monday in support of the farmers' protest.

''We're just trying to get a better price for our grain and to prevent the Canadian grain from being dumped on the American market,'' said Hank Zell, who organized the protest.

The protest began Wednesday when 50 to 60 farmers used dozens of grain trucks to prevent the unloading of Canadian trucks filled with wheat.

Zell said farme

rs are concerned that convoys of trucks carrying Cana

dian wheat into the United States will lead to lower prices for Montana producers.