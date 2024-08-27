BOISE A majority of Idaho lawmakers and the legislative budget committee are calling on the Idaho Board of Education to seriously consider Idaho State University's proposed cooperative medical education program.
''If this is allowed to see
the light of day, it will stand on its own merit,'' said state Sen. Evan Frasure, R-Pocatello. ''It has to prove its viability. It has to prove it's a
quality program.''
ISU's proposed joint program with the University of
Utah has University of Idaho loyalists worried that their participation in the Washington-Alaska-Montana-Idaho program could be jeopardized.
But Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson, R-Blackfoot, and Senate President Pro-Tem Jerry Twiggs said Idaho's participation in WAMI isn't at stake.
''I think we have a very good relationship with the WAMI program,'' Twiggs said. ''I certainly think this (ISU plan) wouldn't replace it. It would complement it.''
He said s
upporters of the program won't push for funding for the program until the Idaho Board of Education reviews it and decides whether it's viable and cost effective.
Simpson declined to rule out expanding the WAMI program in the future as well.
Idaho pays about $2.3 million a year to WAMI to educate about 60 students at a time. Beyond up to $1 million in one-time start-up costs, the ISU proposal would cost the state either $2.2 million a year to educate 80 students at a time or $2.54 million to educate 120 students at a time.
In a petition released Friday, 22 Idaho senators and 31 House members signed a petition to the board circulated by Sen. C.E. (Chick) Bilyeu, D-Pocatello, and Frasure. There are 105 legislators.
''Idaho's critical need for more primary care physicians, especially rural, is too important for us to miss this opportunity,'' the petition states. ''We wish to express our intent to support funding for this program if it proves to be a viable, quality program that can educate Idaho students to solve Idaho's needs for primary care physicians.''
Thirteen of the legislative budget committee's 20 members signed the petition as well.
Only three legislators north of the Salmo
n River signed the petition. They are Senate Democratic leader Mary Lou Reed of Coeur d'Alene, House Democratic leader James Stoicheff of Sandpoint and Rep. Hilde Kellogg, R-Post Falls.
''I don't see it as a north-south issue and I don't see it as a way of cutting back WAMI in Idaho,'' Reed said. ''It's a way of addressing the lack of primary care physicians in Idaho.''
Legislative budget committee Co-chairwoman Rep. Kat
hleen Gurnsey, R-Boise, said she would like to think reason will prevail.
''I do think it may be time to rally the Idaho Medical Assocation and see what they think,'' she said. ''I think maybe it's time for them to enter the fray.''
State Sen. Marguerite McLaughlin, D-Orofino, said one of the Idaho Board of Education's duties is to review new higher education programs.
''I don't think they should be stampeded into doing anything,'' she said.
Idaho Board of Education President Keith Hinckley of Blackfoot recently told the legislative budget committee the full board will review the
proposal through its academic affairs and programs committee later this year.
Senate Education Committee Chairman John Hansen, R-Idaho Falls, said it's likely the committee will hold public hearings to make sure ISU's proposed program is a good public policy.
''I hope it's not a regional problem,'' said Hansen, who declined to sign the petition. ''I feel strongly we should set good policy for the state of Idaho instead of focusing on regional parochial interests. Obviously, the people up north see this as competition.''