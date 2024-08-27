BOISE A majority of Idaho lawmakers and the legislative budget committee are calling on the Idaho Board of Education to seriously consider Idaho State University's proposed cooperative medical education program.

''If this is allowed to see

the light of day, it will stand on its own merit,'' said state Sen. Evan Frasure, R-Pocatello. ''It has to prove its viability. It has to prove it's a

quality program.''

ISU's proposed joint program with the University of

Utah has University of Idaho loyalists worried that their participation in the Washington-Alaska-Montana-Idaho program could be jeopardized.

But Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson, R-Blackfoot, and Senate President Pro-Tem Jerry Twiggs said Idaho's participation in WAMI isn't at stake.

''I think we have a very good relationship with the WAMI program,'' Twiggs said. ''I certainly think this (ISU plan) wouldn't replace it. It would complement it.''

He said s

upporters of the program won't push for funding for the program until the Idaho Board of Education reviews it and decides whether it's viable and cost effective.

Simpson declined to rule out expanding the WAMI program in the future as well.

Idaho pays about $2.3 million a year to WAMI to educate about 60 students at a time. Beyond up to $1 million in one-time start-up costs, the ISU proposal would cost the state either $2.2 million a year to educate 80 students at a time or $2.54 million to educate 120 students at a time.

In a petition released Friday, 22 Idaho senators and 31 House members signed a petition to the board circulated by Sen. C.E. (Chick) Bilyeu, D-Pocatello, and Frasure. There are 105 legislators.

''Idaho's critical need for more primary care physicians, especially rural, is too important for us to miss this opportunity,'' the petition states. ''We wish to express our intent to support funding for this program if it proves to be a viable, quality program that can educate Idaho students to solve Idaho's needs for primary care physicians.''