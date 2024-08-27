Sections
The Region
May 15, 1994

Associated Press

SEATTLE Nordstrom Inc.'s first-quarter profits jumped 183 percent, due largely to strong sales in its stores across the country, the fashion retailer said Tuesday.

Net earnings for the three months ended April 30 were nearly $32 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $11.3 million, or 14 cents a share, for the first three months of 1993. Sales were $762.1 million, a 9.6 percent increase from the $695.6 million for the same quarter last year.

''The significant increase in net earnings reflects improved results in all regions of the company's operations compared to the first quarter of last year,'' said John A. Goesling, executive vice president and chief financial officer. ''Sales trends, gross margins and expenses are all improving.''

Nordstrom is in the midst of an expansion campaign.

It has 77 stores in 14 states. It plans to open two more stores before year's end and another four stores next year.

''(Stores in) all regions contributed to our improved results this quarter,'' said company spokeswoman Cheryl Engstrom.

