StoriesFebruary 17, 1994

Bill Loftus

The Idaho Fish and Game Department's big game surveys in Unit 1

0 along the Clearwater River's North Fork turned up a fresh sighting of the Kelly Creek wolf.

Last week, the state agency's elk survey crew spotted a gray wolf wearing a radio collar in the same general area the lone male had occupied since January 1992.

The collar on the Kelly Creek wolf collar quit broadcasting a radio signal last fall. The batteries in the collar, which had been put on the lone male in northwestern Montana in September 1990, were due to expire. But biologists didn't know for sure whether the collar had quit, the wolf had moved or someone had killed the wolf and destroyed the collar.

''It appears that animal was there all along. That's the good news,'' said Ted Koch, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's wolf recovery coordinator at Boise.

''The bad news is the collar isn't working,'' Koch added. With the sighting, he said, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will renew efforts to try to recapture the wolf and get a working collar on it.

The agency's recent experience with another lone wolf in the

Sawtooth Mountains of eastern Montana supports the push, Koch said.

That male stayed at high elevations for a couple of years, then moved

to lower country when it found a mate and the pair formed a pack.

Without a working collar, the attempt to recapture the wolf will

be more difficult, Koch said. ''It's a long shot still but we're encouraged. The animal is still there.''

The news of the sighting was a surprise, said Clearwater National Forest wildlife biologist Danny Davis at Orofino.

After the wolf's radio collar quit, several aerial searches had

been made for its signal.

A few weeks before the state report, a weak radio signal on the

same frequency was picked up near the Bighole National Battlefield in southwestern Montana, more than 100 miles to the southeast, Davis

said.

''We're 99 percent confident that the wolf observed by Fish and

Game is the Kelly Creek wolf that's been there all along,'' Davis

said.

But the recent disappearance of five wolves, three with radio collars, from the Nine Mile area near Superior, Mont., adds mystery

to the wolf situation in the northern Rockies.

''Until we can answer the question of what color the missing Nine Mile wolves are, we can't say for sure that it wasn't one of them,'' Davis added.

Wolf biologists gathered at Boise Wednesday and today to talk

about the Kelly Creek wolf and the status of efforts to restore

wolves to Idaho.

Koch said the committee will also work on drafting a policy letter

to clarify U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wolf policy.

It will outline what restrictions are likely in areas where wolves are present, Koch said. In short, the restrictions boil down to no indiscriminate use of predator poisoning devices and temporary restrictions around rendezvous or denning sites if they're found.

The temporary restrictions might be in place between March and

July in areas used by a breeding pack, Koch said. In 12 years of protecting wolves in Montana, the restrictions have yet to be used.

''The whole point is wolves don't stop logging or grazing,'' Koch said. In addition, he said he

wants the policy to spell out how the agency will cope with wolves that cause problems.

The agency's policy says wolves that kill livestock will be moved

to a more remote area when the first problem occurs. If the wolf

causes a problem the second time, it will be permanently taken from

the wild and either sent to a zoo or killed, Koch said.

''I just like to repeat those things as often as I can so people understand what the agency's position is,'' Koch added.

