The Idaho Fish and Game Department's big game surveys in Unit 1

0 along the Clearwater River's North Fork turned up a fresh sighting of the Kelly Creek wolf.

Last week, the state agency's elk survey crew spotted a gray wolf wearing a radio collar in the same general area the lone male had occupied since January 1992.

The collar on the Kelly Creek wolf collar quit broadcasting a radio signal last fall. The batteries in the collar, which had been put on the lone male in northwestern Montana in September 1990, were due to expire. But biologists didn't know for sure whether the collar had quit, the wolf had moved or someone had killed the wolf and destroyed the collar.

''It appears that animal was there all along. That's the good news,'' said Ted Koch, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's wolf recovery coordinator at Boise.

''The bad news is the collar isn't working,'' Koch added. With the sighting, he said, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will renew efforts to try to recapture the wolf and get a working collar on it.

The agency's recent experience with another lone wolf in the

Sawtooth Mountains of eastern Montana supports the push, Koch said.

That male stayed at high elevations for a couple of years, then moved

to lower country when it found a mate and the pair formed a pack.

Without a working collar, the attempt to recapture the wolf will

be more difficult, Koch said. ''It's a long shot still but we're encouraged. The animal is still there.''

The news of the sighting was a surprise, said Clearwater National Forest wildlife biologist Danny Davis at Orofino.

After the wolf's radio collar quit, several aerial searches had

been made for its signal.

A few weeks before the state report, a weak radio signal on the

same frequency was picked up near the Bighole National Battlefield in southwestern Montana, more than 100 miles to the southeast, Davis

said.

''We're 99 percent confident that the wolf observed by Fish and