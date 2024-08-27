GRANGEVILLE Kamiah dentist Michael J. McCall will be the guest speaker at the American Cancer Society Crusade kickoff luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the
Senior Citizens Center here.
McCall will talk about smokeless tobacco, oral cancer and dental treatment for those undergoing cancer therapy.
Also speaking will be Joan Thompson of Grangeville. Her topics will include ovarian and breast cancer.
Recognition of volunteers will be made at the luncheon.
The event is open to the public. Cost is $4.