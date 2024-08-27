Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 9, 1994

Bill Hall

Keith Eugene Wells was not much weirder in his way than some of the other people who showed up for his execution by the state of Idaho the other night.

There is something unsettling about the savage joy of that handful of people who gathered outsi

de the prison to cheer the killing of Wells.

There is a difference between the dominant Idaho sentiment of believing the execution of Wells was a grim

necessity and the feelings of that nutty

little knot of people who found cause for euphoria in ending a life.

Many decent people accept the necessity of the execution on the grounds that an example must be made or because dangerous people must be eliminated for the public safety or because justice demands retribution or because men who beat other people to death with a baseball bat, as Wells did, are better off dead.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But normal people don't welcome the necessity of such actions. They don't cheer the human failure that executions represent.

Looking at it in elemental terms, when a dog

turns dangerous and mean, it is put to death. But normal people don't dance and sing about it. They don't cheer. Normal people feel heartsick about what the dog has done and a little heartsick that it has become necessary to kill a dog. Even when necessary, normal people don't enjoy that sort of thing, whether it's a dog or a human being.

The people in that little crowd the other night were not only wanted the ''pleasure'' of going to the prison for a death happening, but they whooped it up as Wells died.

That's strange. That's very strange indeed. B.H.

Quote of note

'People who were in favor of the death penalty counted down and then cheered like it was a New Year's celebration. It just makes me sick.'' Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy