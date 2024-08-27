Keith Eugene Wells was not much weirder in his way than some of the other people who showed up for his execution by the state of Idaho the other night.
There is something unsettling about the savage joy of that handful of people who gathered outsi
de the prison to cheer the killing of Wells.
There is a difference between the dominant Idaho sentiment of believing the execution of Wells was a grim
necessity and the feelings of that nutty
little knot of people who found cause for euphoria in ending a life.
Many decent people accept the necessity of the execution on the grounds that an example must be made or because dangerous people must be eliminated for the public safety or because justice demands retribution or because men who beat other people to death with a baseball bat, as Wells did, are better off dead.
But normal people don't welcome the necessity of such actions. They don't cheer the human failure that executions represent.
Looking at it in elemental terms, when a dog
turns dangerous and mean, it is put to death. But normal people don't dance and sing about it. They don't cheer. Normal people feel heartsick about what the dog has done and a little heartsick that it has become necessary to kill a dog. Even when necessary, normal people don't enjoy that sort of thing, whether it's a dog or a human being.
The people in that little crowd the other night were not only wanted the ''pleasure'' of going to the prison for a death happening, but they whooped it up as Wells died.
That's strange. That's very strange indeed. B.H.
Quote of note
'People who were in favor of the death penalty counted down and then cheered like it was a New Year's celebration. It just makes me sick.'' Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson.