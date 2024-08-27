Keith Eugene Wells was not much weirder in his way than some of the other people who showed up for his execution by the state of Idaho the other night.

There is something unsettling about the savage joy of that handful of people who gathered outsi

de the prison to cheer the killing of Wells.

There is a difference between the dominant Idaho sentiment of believing the execution of Wells was a grim

necessity and the feelings of that nutty

little knot of people who found cause for euphoria in ending a life.

Many decent people accept the necessity of the execution on the grounds that an example must be made or because dangerous people must be eliminated for the public safety or because justice demands retribution or because men who beat other people to death with a baseball bat, as Wells did, are better off dead.