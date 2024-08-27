CINCINNATI Federated Department Sto

r

es Inc., the parent company of The Bone Marche, is spending nearly half a billion dollars in an attempt to take over R.H. Macy & Co.

The combination could create the country's biggest retailer.

Federated says it closed a deal Friday with Prudential Insurance Co. of America to pay $449.3 million for half of Prudential's secured claim in the bankruptcy reorganization of New York-based Macy's.

Federated's management, which helped bring the company through a bankruptcy reorganization that ended in 1992, said Sunday it r

ealizes that the merger might not be approved. The company's compete in several markets, incl