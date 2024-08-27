Sections
StoriesJanuary 9, 1994

Associated Press

CINCINNATI Federated Department Sto

r

es Inc., the parent company of The Bone Marche, is spending nearly half a billion dollars in an attempt to take over R.H. Macy & Co.

The combination could create the country's biggest retailer.

Federated says it closed a deal Friday with Prudential Insurance Co. of America to pay $449.3 million for half of Prudential's secured claim in the bankruptcy reorganization of New York-based Macy's.

Federated's management, which helped bring the company through a bankruptcy reorganization that ended in 1992, said Sunday it r

ealizes that the merger might not be approved. The company's compete in several markets, incl

uding New York City, where Federated's Bloomingdale's store goes up against Macy's department store.

''But if, as we get further into the process, we continue to believe that it will be in everyone's best interests ... then the end result of a combined Federated and Macy's department store operation will be well worth whatever effort is required,'' said Allen Questrom, chairman and chief executive officer of Federated.

The marriage would require approval of other creditors and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Burton R. Lifland, the New York judge overseeing Macy's reorganization.

Federated paid Prudential $109.3 million in cash, with the balance to be paid in three years, plus interest.

Federated also took an option to buy the rest of Prudential's claim in Macy's within three years.

The deal makes Federated a creditor of Macy's, giving it a voice in what happens to the privately-owned retailer as it tries to emerge from the bankruptcy it entered in January 1992.

But it is not clear how Federated could translate its role as creditor into control of Macy's.

