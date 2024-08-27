There's little room for

error as the first round of the District I-II Class A-3 girls' high school basketball tournament gets under way tonight.

The first two rounds of play are single elimination before turning into double elimination next week with the final four teams.

At stake are two berths to the state A-3 tournament, which will be held Feb. 10-12 at Lewiston High School.

''It's going to be a battle every night,'' Lapwai coach Pat Sobotta said. ''Anything can happen and it usually does.''

The two regular-season champions either Wallace or Lakeside from District I and Clearwater Valley

of Kooskia from District II receive byes into next week's play.

Lakeside, of the Plummer-Worley area, will play Wallace in a one-game loser-out playoff Saturday to determine the District I championship.

Both Clearwater Valley and Grangeville went 14-2 in Central Idaho League play, but CVHS beat the Bulldogs twice during the regular season to earn the tiebreaking edge for the District II No. 1 seed.

Thus, the remaining seven CIL teams from District II will battle tonight and Saturday for the two remaining berths for next week. And most of the league coaches aren't happy with it being single-elimination play, especially with how tough the league was this year.