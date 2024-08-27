There's little room for
error as the first round of the District I-II Class A-3 girls' high school basketball tournament gets under way tonight.
The first two rounds of play are single elimination before turning into double elimination next week with the final four teams.
At stake are two berths to the state A-3 tournament, which will be held Feb. 10-12 at Lewiston High School.
''It's going to be a battle every night,'' Lapwai coach Pat Sobotta said. ''Anything can happen and it usually does.''
The two regular-season champions either Wallace or Lakeside from District I and Clearwater Valley
of Kooskia from District II receive byes into next week's play.
Lakeside, of the Plummer-Worley area, will play Wallace in a one-game loser-out playoff Saturday to determine the District I championship.
Both Clearwater Valley and Grangeville went 14-2 in Central Idaho League play, but CVHS beat the Bulldogs twice during the regular season to earn the tiebreaking edge for the District II No. 1 seed.
Thus, the remaining seven CIL teams from District II will battle tonight and Saturday for the two remaining berths for next week. And most of the league coaches aren't happy with it being single-elimination play, especially with how tough the league was this year.
''I think the regular-season champion should be rewarded, but I don't like playing in a loser-out game,'' Grangeville coach Skip Hall said.
Tonight's action features two games at Lapwai and one at Weippe, all loser-out. At Lapwai, Potlatch, the No. 4 seed from the CIL, takes on Prairie of Cottonwood at 6 p.m. Potlatch is 12-8 overall and went 9-5 in league while Prairie is 10-10 and 6-8. Potlatch won both regular-season meetings.
At 8 p.m., third-seeded Lapwai (12-8 and 9-5) takes on No. 6 Kamiah (7-13, 5-9). Lapwai, which tied Potlatch at 9-5 in league play, earned the third seed based on its two wins over the Loggers during the regular season. Lapwai and Kamiah split.
The two winners then meet Saturday at 7 p.m., also at Lapwai High, with the winner continuing play next week.
''We are fortunate to end up hosting this week. That certainly makes us feel better,'' Sobotta said. ''I think it's a big advantage. Being at home, we have good support and that makes us play better.''
At Weippe, Timberline, the seventh seed, plays host to eighth-seeded Orofino. Timberline (4-13 and 3-11) swept Orofino (0-18, 0-14) during the season. In fact, Orofino had only three games decided by 20 or less points during the year and two were against Timberline (20-and 13-point losses).
The Timberline-Orofino winner then travels to Grangeville Saturday to take on the second seeded Bulldogs (14-4, 12-2) at 7 p.m., for the right to advance.
''I'm just glad we're not on the other side of the bracket,'' Hall said. ''That's a tough bracket. I think Potlatch is the definite sleeper and Lapwai is tough. Prairie and Kamiah also are good teams.''
This year, the double-elimination portion of the tournament will be held at Orofino High School on Feb. 2, 4 and 5. Usually, the tournament is held at Lewiston's Lewis-Clark State College but tournament officials were unable to secure the gym this year.
On Feb. 2, the Lakeside-Wallace winner takes on the survivor