On-site furniture restoration and repair is a service offered by a new mobile van-based franchise in Lewiston.
The Furniture Medic franchise, owned by Ken and Sally Bowey of Lewiston and operated by Ken Bowey, opened for business last week. It was the 103rd Furniture Medic franchise to open, Bowey said.
The company is a year old and a subsidiary of Franchise Concepts, a 15-year-old company based in Atlanta, Ga., he said. Franchise Concepts has subsidiaries in carpet and carpet coloring.
The Boweys' Furniture Medic franchise territory includes Asotin and Whitman counties in Washington, and Nez Perce and Latah counties in Idaho. Other franchisers have territories serving Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Portland and Seattle, Bowey said.
Bowey recently completed a training program at Furniture Medic's headquarters in Atlanta. He has obtained his business license and the necessary equipment and accessories.
The business caters in particular to hotels, restaurants, retirement homes and hospitals because of its on-site service with water-based products and little odor, plus the furniture can be used about 30 minutes after the work is done, according to Bowey.
However, he also can serve residential customers and repair antiques. Furniture requiring more extensive work can be transported to his shop at his home, Bowey said.
Bowey has been a resident of Lewiston for almost 40 years and moved to the Orchards from his native Calgary, Alberta, Canada, when he was a fifth-grader. He has years of experience in the bakery business and worked for 20 years at the Buttrey Food Store before it closed.
He owned and operated Ken's Custom Cakes bakery pickup business from his home for seven years and worked the past 31/2 years at Yoke's Family Foods.
Sally Bowey is employed at Potlatch Corp.