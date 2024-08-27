Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 2, 1994

On-site furniture restoration and repair is a service offered by a new mobile van-based franchise in Lewiston.

The Furniture Medic franchise, owned by Ken and Sally Bowey of Lewiston and operated by Ken Bowey, opened for business last week. It was the 103rd Furniture Medic franchise to open, Bowey said.

The company is a year old and a subsidiary of Franchise Concepts, a 15-year-old company based in Atlanta, Ga., he said. Franchise Concepts has subsidiaries in carpet and carpet coloring.

The Boweys' Furniture Medic franchise territory includes Asotin and Whitman counties in Washington, and Nez Perce and Latah counties in Idaho. Other franchisers have territories serving Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Portland and Seattle, Bowey said.

Bowey recently completed a training program at Furniture Medic's headquarters in Atlanta. He has obtained his business license and the necessary equipment and accessories.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The business caters in particular to hotels, restaurants, retirement homes and hospitals because of its on-site service with water-based products and little odor, plus the furniture can be used about 30 minutes after the work is done, according to Bowey.

However, he also can serve residential customers and repair antiques. Furniture requiring more extensive work can be transported to his shop at his home, Bowey said.

Bowey has been a resident of Lewiston for almost 40 years and moved to the Orchards from his native Calgary, Alberta, Canada, when he was a fifth-grader. He has years of experience in the bakery business and worked for 20 years at the Buttrey Food Store before it closed.

He owned and operated Ken's Custom Cakes bakery pickup business from his home for seven years and worked the past 31/2 years at Yoke's Family Foods.

Sally Bowey is employed at Potlatch Corp.

Story Tags
Business
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy