On-site furniture restoration and repair is a service offered by a new mobile van-based franchise in Lewiston.

The Furniture Medic franchise, owned by Ken and Sally Bowey of Lewiston and operated by Ken Bowey, opened for business last week. It was the 103rd Furniture Medic franchise to open, Bowey said.

The company is a year old and a subsidiary of Franchise Concepts, a 15-year-old company based in Atlanta, Ga., he said. Franchise Concepts has subsidiaries in carpet and carpet coloring.

The Boweys' Furniture Medic franchise territory includes Asotin and Whitman counties in Washington, and Nez Perce and Latah counties in Idaho. Other franchisers have territories serving Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Portland and Seattle, Bowey said.

Bowey recently completed a training program at Furniture Medic's headquarters in Atlanta. He has obtained his business license and the necessary equipment and accessories.