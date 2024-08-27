Before Lewis-Clark State College President Lee A. Vickers even con
siders taking the helm of Bemidji State University in northern Minnesota, he'd better buy some new mukluks.
For those who don't speak Minni-sotin, you pronouce Bemidji Brrrrrmidji, as in, ''Geez Selma, she's cold, eh?''
Vickers, one of the finalists for Bemidji State president, is visiting the ''Beavers'' campus today. Lest he forget the Bannana Belt of Lewiston, Idaho, I suggest he take a quick peek at Lake Bemidji before leaving.
That's right, Lee. Ice. More than a foot of ice. Enough ice to support a truckload of Minnesotans still bent on pulling walleyes from the frozen depths.
In fact, it snowed a bit in Bemidji Monday. And there's still a lot of white stuff on the ground. They've had ''feet'' of snow this winter and weeks of temperatures dipping to minus 30 degrees with wind chills pushing 70 below.
I know all this bec
ause I attended college at Bemidji State in 1966. What's more, my brother, Bob, lives about one hour south of Bemidji at Walker, Minn. Uncle Bob, as my kids call him, knows firsthand a
bout Bemidji and cold. He owns North Stop Oil, a company that delivers home heating oil in the Bemidji area.
''Tell him (Vickers) Bemidji isn't the end of the world, it's about five miles south of it,'' says Uncle Bob. That's Minni-sotin humor from a guy who has an outdoor thermometer with dollar signs that grow larger as the mercury falls.
Uncle Bob and my sister-in-law, Annie, also own a gasoline station on the south end of the Bemidji State University campus. So they service a lot of frozen cars that rust out after about five years of driving the salt-laden roads of northern Minnesota.
If you don't believe Uncle Bob and me, take a look at yesterday and today's weather map in the Tribune. See all that
blue coloring slumping its way down from Canada into Minnesota? Well, Brrrrrmidji is in the midst of it all.
''Spring has not sprung,'' Annie said Monday by telephone, expressing concern that many of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes may remain frozen beyond the mid-May opening of fishing season.
How cold does it really get at Brrrrrmidji?
Uncle Bob ass
ures me it hasn't changed since I was a Beaver. If anything, the winters are worse. That means that all the buildings on campus are still linked with heated, underground tunnels.
The maze makes it possible to actually attend an entire week of classes across campus and never step outside.
The only time we went outdoors back in 1966 was to watch the Bemidji State hockey team play. There were lengendary stories about how the frozen pucks shattered when they hit the goalie in the teeth.
Speaking of hard-nosed hockey, the Bemidji State Beavers now play indoors and are the two-time defending National NCAA Division II champions. Uncle Bob, like all Minnesotans, is a real hockey fan.
So, if Vickers can substitute hockey championships for baseball championships, he might be able to tolerate at least two or three northern Minnesota winters.
What I remember most fondly about attending college at Bemidji is going home for the weekends. Not that it was that much warmer some 250 miles south at Minneapolis. But we college students, including my childhood heartthrob Christine Kirch, often rode the train back and forth.
It was an 11-hour, overnight trip into the teeth of Minnesota's worst winter weather. Which meant everyone had to snuggle.
By the time
the train stopped back in Brrrrrmidji, the passenger cars were entombed in frost and I knew of at least two couples who got engaged en route.
Lest I paint too harsh a picture of Bemidji in winter,
let me assure Vickers that spring does come to northern Minnesota in about two more months.
Then it's summer, when Minnesota's state bird, the mosquito, fills the air in search of blood. It has been my family's experience during our several summer vacations to Minnesota that mosquitos seek ''fresh flesh from the W
est.''
Fall, I must confess, is wonderful in Minnesota. It lasts about, well, 36 hours.
Winter struck before Halloween last year, according to Uncle Bob.
The lakes were frozen solid by Thanksgiving. And yes, my brother smiled his way into yet another ''heating season'' as his tanker trucks delivered home heating oil around the clock.
So if you do get the job, Lee, I'll put in a good word and ask my brother to give you a free c
ase of anti-freeze for a house-warming gift. You may pick it up at the Conoco
station just off campus, next to the frozen lake where the Paul B
unyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues still shiver through those Brrrrrmidji winters.
Uncle Bob also says he can find you a good deal on mukluks.