Before Lewis-Clark State College President Lee A. Vickers even con

siders taking the helm of Bemidji State University in northern Minnesota, he'd better buy some new mukluks.

For those who don't speak Minni-sotin, you pronouce Bemidji Brrrrrmidji, as in, ''Geez Selma, she's cold, eh?''

Vickers, one of the finalists for Bemidji State president, is visiting the ''Beavers'' campus today. Lest he forget the Bannana Belt of Lewiston, Idaho, I suggest he take a quick peek at Lake Bemidji before leaving.

That's right, Lee. Ice. More than a foot of ice. Enough ice to support a truckload of Minnesotans still bent on pulling walleyes from the frozen depths.

In fact, it snowed a bit in Bemidji Monday. And there's still a lot of white stuff on the ground. They've had ''feet'' of snow this winter and weeks of temperatures dipping to minus 30 degrees with wind chills pushing 70 below.

I know all this bec

ause I attended college at Bemidji State in 1966. What's more, my brother, Bob, lives about one hour south of Bemidji at Walker, Minn. Uncle Bob, as my kids call him, knows firsthand a

bout Bemidji and cold. He owns North Stop Oil, a company that delivers home heating oil in the Bemidji area.

''Tell him (Vickers) Bemidji isn't the end of the world, it's about five miles south of it,'' says Uncle Bob. That's Minni-sotin humor from a guy who has an outdoor thermometer with dollar signs that grow larger as the mercury falls.

Uncle Bob and my sister-in-law, Annie, also own a gasoline station on the south end of the Bemidji State University campus. So they service a lot of frozen cars that rust out after about five years of driving the salt-laden roads of northern Minnesota.

If you don't believe Uncle Bob and me, take a look at yesterday and today's weather map in the Tribune. See all that

blue coloring slumping its way down from Canada into Minnesota? Well, Brrrrrmidji is in the midst of it all.

''Spring has not sprung,'' Annie said Monday by telephone, expressing concern that many of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes may remain frozen beyond the mid-May opening of fishing season.

How cold does it really get at Brrrrrmidji?

Uncle Bob ass

ures me it hasn't changed since I was a Beaver. If anything, the winters are worse. That means that all the buildings on campus are still linked with heated, underground tunnels.

The maze makes it possible to actually attend an entire week of classes across campus and never step outside.

The only time we went outdoors back in 1966 was to watch the Bemidji State hockey team play. There were lengendary stories about how the frozen pucks shattered when they hit the goalie in the teeth.