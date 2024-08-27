MOSCOW A weapons charge against Larry Gale Hagedorn, 57, of Moscow, was dropped Thursday morning at the request of Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson Jr.

Thompson said there was confusion as to whether Hagedorn was a minor at the time of a Washington felony conviction 40 years ago.

It is illegal in Idaho for a convicted felon to possess a firearm and authorities recently reported finding a pellet gun at Hagedorn's home during a search. Hagedorn was arrested, jailed and had to post a $1,000 bond before release.