SPOKANE Clarkston couldn't contain the giants.

Cheney, l

ed by 6-foot-4 post Jenny Hoots, dominated the Bantams inside in the second half as the Blackhawks went on to rout the Bantams 53-39 in a loser-out battle of the Frontier League girls' high school basketball playoffs at East Valley High School Tuesday.

The Blackhawks, now 9-14 on the season, will battle the tournament's only undefeated team, Pullman, Friday at 6:30 p.m., also at East Valley. A Cheney win Friday would force another game on Saturday, while a Pullman win either day will end the tournament.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament receives an automatic berth in the Washington Class AA state tournament beginning in Tacoma on March 9-12.

With the score locked at 18-apiece at halftime, Hoots opened the third quarter with three quick baskets inside as Cheney broke to a quick 24-20 lead.

Minutes later, Hoots enjoyed another hot stretch with five points as Cheney lengthened its lead to a c

omfortable 34-22 margin.

By the end of the third quarter, Cheney had outscored the Bantams 20-4 and were decisively ahead at 39-22. Hoots and guard Erin Soliday accounted for 15 of those 20 points.

The Bantams managed to chop the Blackhawks' lead down to 47-35 on Wendy Fuller's turnaround baseline jumper late in the fourth quarter.

Cheney stopped the Clarkston rally cold by hitting 6 of 8 foul shots down the stretch to win it.

Clarkston coach Len Kelly said the game's tempo simply didn't favor his team.

''The tempo of the game wasn't in our way the whole night,'' Kelly said of his team, which finished the year at 8-15. ''I thought we were playing well, and I was pretty confident that we'd go on to the next step (against Pullman). We just didn't get it done.''

Many of Clarkston's second-half struggles could be traced to the fact that Cheney effectively eliminated second shots for the Bantams. On many occasions, one shot proved to be a difficult task for the Bantams.

Hoots, who finished with a game-high 18 points, blocked six Clarkston shots while teammate Melissa Krogh added two more.

