OLYMPIA A sweeping welfare reform measure was cut down into little more than an educational program by the House Human Services Committee on Thursday.

But the provisions could be restored. The bill, HB2798, now goes to the House Appropriations Committee.

Cut from the bill by the committee were provisions that would reduce welfare payments by 10 percent a year, after four years. For a family of three, the standard monthly benefit of $546 would be reduced by $55 each year.