Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 25, 1994

Mohsin Askari

Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents and people passing through the area will run up against some roadblocks as construction work g

oes into high gear.

A section of 17th-18th Street has been closed to through traffic for many weeks, and ongoing construction will lead to further closures on that road beginning the second week of March.

Before that, however, some detours will be caused by another road construction proje

ct.

This is the repaving of an approximately 2.5-mile section of U.S. Highway 12 from the port of entry to the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue, said David P. Couch, resident engineer in District 2 for the Idaho Department of

Transportion.

The first part of the project involves reconstruction of the area between Memorial Bridge and East Main Street. This major rehabilitation involves replacing not only the existing surface asphalt but also the base.

As a result traffic moving between East Main Street and U.S. Highway 12 will have to take a detour. For traffic coming from the east on U.S. 12 this will mean coming onto Main Street, turning on 17th/18th Street, and again on G Street, and then crossing 21st Street to connect with East Main. Traffic going in the other direction will have to take the same route in reverse.

This traffic pattern will stay in effect for the estimated two to three weeks it takes to complete the work.

The next area to be rebuilt is the section around the Rose Garden. Work on the main portion of the highway, in which the base will not be rebuilt, is expected to begin in mid-April, Couch said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected during the construction. The contractor for the $1.2 million project is Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Clarkston.

Work on 17th Street between Main Street and 11th Avenue began in mid-December. The initial work involves building a retaining wall between Seventh and Ninth Avenues to lessen the severity of a curve there.

The road is also known as 18th Street and, in Lewiston Orchards, as Fifth Street.

The next phase involves building a storm water drain north of Main Street, which will mean closing the dike bypass at its intersection with Main Street. The drain will eventually serve the entire 17th/18th Street project, Couch said.

This work is expected to start in the second week of March, and the bypass will be closed for two to three weeks, Couch estimated.

Trucks will be asked to use the old truck route, Couch said, which means going up 21st Street, turing onto 16th Avenue and then using Southway Bridge. Traffic that does not have to stop in Lewiston or Clarkston will be rerouted through State Highway 128, or Downriver Road.

''We will try to route as much of the through traffic on that route. They will end up at Red Wolf Crossing,'' Couch said. ''That doesn't mean Lewiston and Clarkston will not be accessible. There will still be provisions for local traffic.''

The next phase of the project will be to begin rebuilding the road surface from Main Street southward.

The project envisages a four-lane road from Main Street to 11th Avenue, from where it is a four-lane road now.

Two new traffic lights will be added, at 11th Avenue and Idaho Street. The signals at Main and G streets will be improved.

Couch said weekly traffic control meetings for the benefit of the public continue to be held at Donut King Bakery and Deli, 18th and G Streets, on Thursdays at 7 a.m. They are organized by the contractor, A & R Construction of Lewiston.

''We ask people's patience because it is a lot of construction,'' he said.

Story Tags
Transportation
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy