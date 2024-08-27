Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents and people passing through the area will run up against some roadblocks as construction work g
oes into high gear.
A section of 17th-18th Street has been closed to through traffic for many weeks, and ongoing construction will lead to further closures on that road beginning the second week of March.
Before that, however, some detours will be caused by another road construction proje
ct.
This is the repaving of an approximately 2.5-mile section of U.S. Highway 12 from the port of entry to the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue, said David P. Couch, resident engineer in District 2 for the Idaho Department of
Transportion.
The first part of the project involves reconstruction of the area between Memorial Bridge and East Main Street. This major rehabilitation involves replacing not only the existing surface asphalt but also the base.
As a result traffic moving between East Main Street and U.S. Highway 12 will have to take a detour. For traffic coming from the east on U.S. 12 this will mean coming onto Main Street, turning on 17th/18th Street, and again on G Street, and then crossing 21st Street to connect with East Main. Traffic going in the other direction will have to take the same route in reverse.
This traffic pattern will stay in effect for the estimated two to three weeks it takes to complete the work.
The next area to be rebuilt is the section around the Rose Garden. Work on the main portion of the highway, in which the base will not be rebuilt, is expected to begin in mid-April, Couch said.
Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected during the construction. The contractor for the $1.2 million project is Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Clarkston.
Work on 17th Street between Main Street and 11th Avenue began in mid-December. The initial work involves building a retaining wall between Seventh and Ninth Avenues to lessen the severity of a curve there.
The road is also known as 18th Street and, in Lewiston Orchards, as Fifth Street.
The next phase involves building a storm water drain north of Main Street, which will mean closing the dike bypass at its intersection with Main Street. The drain will eventually serve the entire 17th/18th Street project, Couch said.
This work is expected to start in the second week of March, and the bypass will be closed for two to three weeks, Couch estimated.
Trucks will be asked to use the old truck route, Couch said, which means going up 21st Street, turing onto 16th Avenue and then using Southway Bridge. Traffic that does not have to stop in Lewiston or Clarkston will be rerouted through State Highway 128, or Downriver Road.
''We will try to route as much of the through traffic on that route. They will end up at Red Wolf Crossing,'' Couch said. ''That doesn't mean Lewiston and Clarkston will not be accessible. There will still be provisions for local traffic.''
The next phase of the project will be to begin rebuilding the road surface from Main Street southward.
The project envisages a four-lane road from Main Street to 11th Avenue, from where it is a four-lane road now.
Two new traffic lights will be added, at 11th Avenue and Idaho Street. The signals at Main and G streets will be improved.
Couch said weekly traffic control meetings for the benefit of the public continue to be held at Donut King Bakery and Deli, 18th and G Streets, on Thursdays at 7 a.m. They are organized by the contractor, A & R Construction of Lewiston.
''We ask people's patience because it is a lot of construction,'' he said.