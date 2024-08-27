Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents and people passing through the area will run up against some roadblocks as construction work g

oes into high gear.

A section of 17th-18th Street has been closed to through traffic for many weeks, and ongoing construction will lead to further closures on that road beginning the second week of March.

Before that, however, some detours will be caused by another road construction proje

ct.

This is the repaving of an approximately 2.5-mile section of U.S. Highway 12 from the port of entry to the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue, said David P. Couch, resident engineer in District 2 for the Idaho Department of

Transportion.

The first part of the project involves reconstruction of the area between Memorial Bridge and East Main Street. This major rehabilitation involves replacing not only the existing surface asphalt but also the base.

As a result traffic moving between East Main Street and U.S. Highway 12 will have to take a detour. For traffic coming from the east on U.S. 12 this will mean coming onto Main Street, turning on 17th/18th Street, and again on G Street, and then crossing 21st Street to connect with East Main. Traffic going in the other direction will have to take the same route in reverse.

This traffic pattern will stay in effect for the estimated two to three weeks it takes to complete the work.

The next area to be rebuilt is the section around the Rose Garden. Work on the main portion of the highway, in which the base will not be rebuilt, is expected to begin in mid-April, Couch said.