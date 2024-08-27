BOISE The Idaho Board of Education declined Wednesday to tighten the rules by which school districts operate alternative high school programs.

Board members decided to proceed no further with a controversial plan for reform of a system some say is being abused by school districts to collect more state money.

In addition, the state board agreed to study a proposal to expand the alternative school concept to include junior high school programs.

August (Gus) Hein, deputy state superintendent of public instruction, told the board in November some districts have been ''double dipping'' by enrolling students in regular and alternative high school programs.

The state reimburses districts for alternative programs at higher rat

es than for traditional schooling.

Hein said 22 districts have established alternative programs, and that portion of the budget increased from $2.5 million in 1989 to $6.7 million three years later.

Hein said one southern Idaho district saved enough alternative school revenue to buy a building.

Among other reforms, Hein suggested a ban on double dipping: A student could be either an at-risk student in an alternative program or a regular student in a traditional program, but not both. He also recommended a limit on state reimbursement of six hours per day for students enrolled in two alternative programs, one in the day and the other at night.