BOISE The Idaho Board of Education declined Wednesday to tighten the rules by which school districts operate alternative high school programs.
Board members decided to proceed no further with a controversial plan for reform of a system some say is being abused by school districts to collect more state money.
In addition, the state board agreed to study a proposal to expand the alternative school concept to include junior high school programs.
August (Gus) Hein, deputy state superintendent of public instruction, told the board in November some districts have been ''double dipping'' by enrolling students in regular and alternative high school programs.
The state reimburses districts for alternative programs at higher rat
es than for traditional schooling.
Hein said 22 districts have established alternative programs, and that portion of the budget increased from $2.5 million in 1989 to $6.7 million three years later.
Hein said one southern Idaho district saved enough alternative school revenue to buy a building.
Among other reforms, Hein suggested a ban on double dipping: A student could be either an at-risk student in an alternative program or a regular student in a traditional program, but not both. He also recommended a limit on state reimbursement of six hours per day for students enrolled in two alternative programs, one in the day and the other at night.
Administrators of some alternative schools said the proposed rule changes would discourage motivated students.
Alternative school advocates said the programs save taxpayer dollars by helping struggling students learn new skills they can use to get jobs. The alternative, they said, is welfare.
Board member Roy Mosman, chairman of the committee that studied the reform proposal, said the group reached no consensus that change was needed.
Hein and committee member Steve Norton, Blackfoot School District superintendent, said that's not the impression they got from the committee meeting. Both said they expected the reform process would continue.
Mosman did propose a rule requiring districts to keep alternative program dollars separate from other income. That change, combined with a ban on carrying over alternative school revenue from one year to the next, should eliminate some of the more flagrant abuses, Mosman said.
Board members defeated Mosman's motion Wednesday.
They agreed, however, to study an expansion of alternative programs to the junior-high level.
Mosman said schools are losing students at pre-high school ages. School districts need to catch those at-risk students
early, he said.
State board staff members will prepare information on junior high school alternative programs that could be presented to the Legislature.