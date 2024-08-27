It's Friday night and you're in the mood for a little romance.
You turn on your high-density television set and begin surfing across the 500 channels.
Finding nothing satisfying, you press the love button, which offers a menu of thousands of romantic films from ''Aaron loves Angela'' to ''Zebrahead.''
You quickly settle for ''Casablanca'' but even more rapidly tire of it.
Instead, you dial a friend in New Jersey and talk to him face to face on your television set. The two of you arrange a Saturday, coast-to-coast television match of ''Super Mario Bros.''
Now switch the chann
el. You're tired of this futuristic flick.
Although much of the technology that will allow greater clarity, vast channel selections, video-on-demand and true-to-life color is no longer a far-off dream, television viewers shouldn't expect such changes overnight.
Cable operators in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, on the Palouse and Camas Prairie and in the upper Clearwater country say they must literally concentrate on today before they can plan for the future. And today, they say, is dominated by the Federal Communications Commission's 1992 Cable Act.
''First we're going to need the final rules and regulations from the FCC,'' says Jim Uebelher, operations manager for Cablevision, which serves the Palouse.
The FCC required some cable companies to roll back rates for upper-tier, or expanded service channels, last year. It announced another rollback early this year and may announce the formula cable companies will use to determine whether they must lower rates today .
''We're operating under continuou
sly changing rules from the FCC and ... we need to see if the regulation environment discourages investments before
we consider any changes,'' Uebel her says.
The Cable Act does not allow cable operators to pass along costs to consumers that they incur investing in equipment, so operators fear it will hinder their ability to offer additional channels. When a company launches a new channel, however, it can take a 7.25 percent markup on channel fees. That markup could range from 10
to 75 cents per customer.
Despite the uncertainty about regulations, Uebelher said
Cablevision will offer an option that has been available for TCI of
Lewiston's subscribers since July: pay-per-view programming.
''It's inevitable that we will be getting into pay-per-view, not
necessarily in the short term but in the next few years,'' he says.
Cablevision has no immediate plans to add more channels, Uebelher
says, referring to its current lineup as ''we
ll above'' the offerings
of many similarly-sized cable operators around the nation.
Locally, Cablevision's lineup is substantially broader than both
WestStar, which provides cable in the upper Clearwater country and
the Camas Prairie, and TCI of Lewiston, a branch of the largest
privately-owned cable company in the world.
If you do not include TCI's Preview Guide, which runs a schedule
of premium channels and previews pay-per-view specials 24 hours a
day, each system features 12 channels in the basic package.
At the expanded level of service, Cablevision, which serves 15,000
subscribers, offers 34 channels.
At the same level, WestStar, which serves about 5,000 subscribers,
offers 16 channels.
At the same level, TCI, which serves more than 14,000 subscribers,
offers 15.
Cablevision added 13 of those 34 upper-tier channels to its lineup
in August. Monthly rates for customers receiving those channels
increased from $22.75 to $24.40.
Uebelher says adding the channels had nothing to do with the fact
that the company was for sale, which is still the case.
''The decision to add channels was really based on customer
demand, and at that time the new rules and regulations allowed for
new channels to be added,'' he says.
Since August, TCI also has added two new channels: KSPS, which it
had to carry under the Cable Act, and Starz!, a low-cost pay movie
channel, which is not regulated by the FCC.
In June, TCI will add fX, a new Fox cable channel.
Consumer demand for fX was not the reason for the addition.
Rather, if TCI wanted to carr
y the Fox network without paying for it,
it had to agree to purchase fX.
''This deal was made at the corporate level,'' says Vicki Hansen,
director of community affairs for TCI in Utah and Idaho.
The deal was also a side effect of the Cable Act, which says
network affiliates can seek monetary compensation from cable
companies to broadcast their signals, which they could not request in
the past.
Last fall, KLEW representatives wanted TCI to pay to broadcast its
signal; TCI refused and KLEW allowed TCI to broadcast for free.
In return for gaining what is called ''ret
ransmission consent''
from Fox affiliates without payment, TCI agreed to launch the fX
network and pay Fox the estimated cost of 25 cents per subscriber,
according to the trade publication Multichannel News.
The Cable Act states that cable ope
rators cannot pass
retransmission charges
on to consumers for one year. Because the fX
portion of the negotiations was not a retransmission deal per se,
however, TCI probably could pass some costs along to consumers.
The channel, which will target an 18-to 49-year-old audience, will
feature a combination of live programming, sports, specials and
series.
It also will exhaust the channel capacity on TCI's Lewiston system.
Hansen says TCI has no plans to update the system this year but
may consider doing so next. Whenever that happens, the expensive
technology known as fiber optics will be part of the plan, she said.
Fiber optic technology will allow expanded channel capacity; help
reduce signal distortion and allow increased clarity for homes far
away from a signal source; decrease the cable system's operating
costs; and increase cable reliability.
Uebelher says fiber optics in Cablevision's system also would be
the next logical overhaul, but did not know when that would happen.
At Weststar, such an option is not economically feasible because of
the great distances between towns in the upper Clearwater valley,
says operations manager Brad Hewson.
Even with a fiber optic system, the picture quality of some
channels would not necessarily improve. Broadcast affiliates from
Spokane such as KHQ, KXLY and KREM are transmitted off-air, which
means they travel not by cable, but from a transmitter to a receiver.
Along the way they are susceptible to factors beyond the control
of cable companies: the weather and geography, such as Lewiston Hill,
which the signal must cross, says Gerald Giedt, general manager of
TCI in Lewiston. Distance also reduces the quality of the picture.
''My biggest concern (about picture quality) would be the
off-airs,'' Giedt says. Running fiber optics from Spokane to Lewiston
would cost millions of dollars and not be ''smart business'' for the
cable company. Nor would other alternatives, he says.
''And I don't think the signal quality is that bad that it would
warrant any of that. It's not that bad until you get into a major
weather situation, which will usually dissipate within an hour.''
Like Giedt, Hewson's concerns with picture quality center around
the off-air stations. He rates WestStar's picture quality of the
off-air stations at four out of a possible 10, and the other channels
at 9 out of 10.
About three years ago, the reception of the local CBS affiliate
was so poor in Riggins it looked like cable viewers wouldn't be able
to watch the Super Bowl. To combat the problem, WestStar brought in
an CBS affiliate via satellite from Denver.
It has been there ever since.
Although all three cable systems operate on different budgets and
in different locations, they can all agree on one thing: Each one
says it provides quality service to its customers and points to a
number of indicators customer satisfaction surveys and certificates
of approval for customer service from cable organizations among them
to make their point.
What is unsure among operators is how the future looks for them:
both the immediate future the FCC's rate regulations and down the
road, when variously priced satellite dishes come down in size, other
potential competitors, particularly the telephone company, enter the
cable race, and technology becomes more affordable.
''Technology has changed so dramatically, even in the past 15
years,'' Hansen says.
''I think there are some real exciting things coming up things
that aren't being done as a normal course of action now but really
will be just commonplace in the early part of the next century.''