It's Friday night and you're in the mood for a little romance.

You turn on your high-density television set and begin surfing across the 500 channels.

Finding nothing satisfying, you press the love button, which offers a menu of thousands of romantic films from ''Aaron loves Angela'' to ''Zebrahead.''

You quickly settle for ''Casablanca'' but even more rapidly tire of it.

Instead, you dial a friend in New Jersey and talk to him face to face on your television set. The two of you arrange a Saturday, coast-to-coast television match of ''Super Mario Bros.''

Now switch the chann

el. You're tired of this futuristic flick.

Although much of the technology that will allow greater clarity, vast channel selections, video-on-demand and true-to-life color is no longer a far-off dream, television viewers shouldn't expect such changes overnight.

Cable operators in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, on the Palouse and Camas Prairie and in the upper Clearwater country say they must literally concentrate on today before they can plan for the future. And today, they say, is dominated by the Federal Communications Commission's 1992 Cable Act.

''First we're going to need the final rules and regulations from the FCC,'' says Jim Uebelher, operations manager for Cablevision, which serves the Palouse.

The FCC required some cable companies to roll back rates for upper-tier, or expanded service channels, last year. It announced another rollback early this year and may announce the formula cable companies will use to determine whether they must lower rates today .

''We're operating under continuou

sly changing rules from the FCC and ... we need to see if the regulation environment discourages investments before

we consider any changes,'' Uebel her says.

The Cable Act does not allow cable operators to pass along costs to consumers that they incur investing in equipment, so operators fear it will hinder their ability to offer additional channels. When a company launches a new channel, however, it can take a 7.25 percent markup on channel fees. That markup could range from 10

to 75 cents per customer.

Despite the uncertainty about regulations, Uebelher said

Cablevision will offer an option that has been available for TCI of

Lewiston's subscribers since July: pay-per-view programming.

''It's inevitable that we will be getting into pay-per-view, not

necessarily in the short term but in the next few years,'' he says.

Cablevision has no immediate plans to add more channels, Uebelher

says, referring to its current lineup as ''we

ll above'' the offerings

of many similarly-sized cable operators around the nation.

Locally, Cablevision's lineup is substantially broader than both

WestStar, which provides cable in the upper Clearwater country and

the Camas Prairie, and TCI of Lewiston, a branch of the largest

privately-owned cable company in the world.

If you do not include TCI's Preview Guide, which runs a schedule

of premium channels and previews pay-per-view specials 24 hours a

day, each system features 12 channels in the basic package.

At the expanded level of service, Cablevision, which serves 15,000

subscribers, offers 34 channels.

At the same level, WestStar, which serves about 5,000 subscribers,

offers 16 channels.

At the same level, TCI, which serves more than 14,000 subscribers,

offers 15.

Cablevision added 13 of those 34 upper-tier channels to its lineup

in August. Monthly rates for customers receiving those channels

increased from $22.75 to $24.40.

Uebelher says adding the channels had nothing to do with the fact

that the company was for sale, which is still the case.

''The decision to add channels was really based on customer

demand, and at that time the new rules and regulations allowed for

new channels to be added,'' he says.

Since August, TCI also has added two new channels: KSPS, which it

had to carry under the Cable Act, and Starz!, a low-cost pay movie

channel, which is not regulated by the FCC.

In June, TCI will add fX, a new Fox cable channel.

Consumer demand for fX was not the reason for the addition.

Rather, if TCI wanted to carr

y the Fox network without paying for it,

it had to agree to purchase fX.

''This deal was made at the corporate level,'' says Vicki Hansen,

director of community affairs for TCI in Utah and Idaho.

The deal was also a side effect of the Cable Act, which says

network affiliates can seek monetary compensation from cable

companies to broadcast their signals, which they could not request in

the past.

Last fall, KLEW representatives wanted TCI to pay to broadcast its

signal; TCI refused and KLEW allowed TCI to broadcast for free.

In return for gaining what is called ''ret

ransmission consent''

from Fox affiliates without payment, TCI agreed to launch the fX