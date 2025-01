Rush-hour jamLewiston police officers, Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police troopers direct rush-hour traffic onto northbound U.S. Highway 12/95 at Memorial Bridge on Friday in Lewiston. Motorists used half of an open lane and the sidewalk after a chip truck trailer came unhitched from the truck that was hauling it, snarling traffic at the bottom of 21st Street. Traffic was partially blocked for about 45 minutes. Tribune/Steve Hanks