Cancer patients who are receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment are invited to a free ''Look Good, Feel Better'' program Tuesday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston.
Licensed cosmetologists will provi
de tips on hair and skin care for patients. The session will last from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room 1
on the second floor.
The program was developed by the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association Foundation, the Na
tional Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society.
Anyone interested in attending, or who has questions, may call David Keene in the medical center's social services office. Reservations are requested.