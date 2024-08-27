Congress created the ''kiddie tax'' in 1986 to stop parents from shifting income to their children solely to reduce taxes.
Last year, it bump
ed up the tax rates on trust income, greatly diminishing the use of another tax-saving tool.
''I used to be a magician,'' said Edward Mendlowitz, a partner in Mendlowitz Weitsen, a New York accounting firm. ''Years ago, I could save people seven times my feeno more.''
Although the opportunities have been greatly limited, there are still ways to sidestep some taxes while building college funds for children.
John and Sue Ferguson, of St. Louis, have constructed a detailed savings plan
for their three daughters: Kelly, Katherine and Courtney.
First, the couple made gifts of income-producing assets to them. Each daughter will pay tax on $1,200 of income a year. When children under 14 have dividends, interest and unearned income exceeding that amount, the excess is taxed at the parents' rate. This is known as the kiddie tax.
But these children pay just $90 on the first $1,200 of income. The first $600 is sheltered by the personal exemption amount, and the next $600 is taxed at
the low rate of 15 percent.
Shifting this income saves the Fergusons $385 per child each year. That is the difference between the tax owed on $1,200 at the parents' 39.6 percent rate and the $90 owed by the children, said Anna Polizzi-Keller, the partner at Ernst & Young in St. Louis who devised the plan.
The parents gave the girls stock and stock mutual funds, knowing that taxes on gains can largely be deferred until the shares are sold. The Fergusons also bought tax-free bonds in the girls' names, and Series EE Savings Bonds.
Although income tax is not a concern on these instruments, shifting ownership to the daughters allowed the couple to red
uce the size of their estate, and thereby any estate tax should they die. They can give each girl up to $20,000 a year without incurring a gift tax.
Because the kiddie tax stops at age 14, the daughters can sell appreciated assets and reinvest the proceeds in other financial instruments. Any gains
after age 14 will be taxed at their lower 15 percent rate, versus their parents' 39.6 percent top tax rate.
Not everyone puts such a premium on skirting taxes. Rob Clarfeld, a partner in Clarfeld & Co., a New York accounting and financial planning firm, takes a long view in investing for his sons, Larry, 8, and Joshua, 5.
''We're putting away money regularly for the kids' education,'' Clarfeld, ''and because we have such a long time horizon, most of the money is in equities.''
About a third of the boys' stock funds are in accounts set up under the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act. The accounts throw off little income, but Clarfeld said the tax shelter did not drive his decision.
''My biggest concern isn't the tax, it's to get the biggest amount of money to make sure their educations are fully funded.''
A big problem with gift accounts is that children gain complete control of the money when they turn 18 or 21, depending on the state. For that reason,Carifeld keeps two-thirds of his boys' money in a 2503(c) trust, also called an educational trust.
The 1993 tax act stepped up taxes on trust income that is not paid out to the beneficiary. Trust income of more than $5,500 is now taxed at 36 percent, and any amount over $7,500 is taxed at 39.6 percent.
Previously, the top rate was 31 percent, and that rate did not kick in until trust income reached $11,250.
Even so, the tax changes ''aren't enough to make me discount its use,'' Clarfeld said, noting that control was his primary objective.
Clarfeld's attorney, who is trustee, will use the money in the trust to pay the boys' college costs. Larry and Joshua will be able to withdraw a third of any
remaining money when they turn 25, half when they turn 30 and the balance at 35.
Parents can report their children's income on their own tax returns or file separate returns for their children. If the children own equities, separate returns are required.
And many families may reduce their tax bill by filing separate returns for their children.
But filing a child's return is not as easy as it might seem, Ms. Keller warned.
That's because capital gains are figured using a form
ula that takes into account both the children's and parents' gains.
Instructions can be fou
nd on Form 8615, which must be attached to the child's 1040.