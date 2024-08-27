Congress created the ''kiddie tax'' in 1986 to stop parents from shifting income to their children solely to reduce taxes.

Last year, it bump

ed up the tax rates on trust income, greatly diminishing the use of another tax-saving tool.

''I used to be a magician,'' said Edward Mendlowitz, a partner in Mendlowitz Weitsen, a New York accounting firm. ''Years ago, I could save people seven times my feeno more.''

Although the opportunities have been greatly limited, there are still ways to sidestep some taxes while building college funds for children.

John and Sue Ferguson, of St. Louis, have constructed a detailed savings plan

for their three daughters: Kelly, Katherine and Courtney.

First, the couple made gifts of income-producing assets to them. Each daughter will pay tax on $1,200 of income a year. When children under 14 have dividends, interest and unearned income exceeding that amount, the excess is taxed at the parents' rate. This is known as the kiddie tax.

But these children pay just $90 on the first $1,200 of income. The first $600 is sheltered by the personal exemption amount, and the next $600 is taxed at

the low rate of 15 percent.

Shifting this income saves the Fergusons $385 per child each year. That is the difference between the tax owed on $1,200 at the parents' 39.6 percent rate and the $90 owed by the children, said Anna Polizzi-Keller, the partner at Ernst & Young in St. Louis who devised the plan.

The parents gave the girls stock and stock mutual funds, knowing that taxes on gains can largely be deferred until the shares are sold. The Fergusons also bought tax-free bonds in the girls' names, and Series EE Savings Bonds.

Although income tax is not a concern on these instruments, shifting ownership to the daughters allowed the couple to red

uce the size of their estate, and thereby any estate tax should they die. They can give each girl up to $20,000 a year without incurring a gift tax.

Because the kiddie tax stops at age 14, the daughters can sell appreciated assets and reinvest the proceeds in other financial instruments. Any gains

after age 14 will be taxed at their lower 15 percent rate, versus their parents' 39.6 percent top tax rate.

Not everyone puts such a premium on skirting taxes. Rob Clarfeld, a partner in Clarfeld & Co., a New York accounting and financial planning firm, takes a long view in investing for his sons, Larry, 8, and Joshua, 5.