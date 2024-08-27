Sections
StoriesApril 18, 1994

Jim Fisher

Twelve years ago, because he was behind in the polls, Phil Batt let himself be dragged into embracing a cause that wasn't his right-to-work legislation to improve his chance of being elected governor of Idaho. Today, Batt appears eager to clutch another cause equally foreign to his nature for the same reason and toward the same end.

The cause this time around is Rank inism. It can be most easily defined as cutting taxes drastically without making the necessary reductions in spending or additions in revenue to balance the books. It gets its name from Ron Rankin of Coeur d'Alene, the inde

fatigable father of Idaho's 1 Percent Initiative.

The initiative, which voters rejected two years ago but which may appear on the ballot again this year, rolls local property taxes back to 1 percent of market value without giving l

ocal governments any alternative to gutted budgets.

Batt, like most fiscally responsible public figures, has in the past resisted Rankinism's promise of something for nothing, knowing that failing to pay your way as you go, in government at least, leads to disaster as the federal goverment ha

s proved so convincingly.

But that was before the final days of this year's legislative session. As adjournment drew near, legislators retreated from responsible legislation cutting property taxes in exchange for repealing sales tax exemptions and, at House Speaker Mike Simpson's urging, embraced Rankinism. They passed a bill giving state government responsibility for some $150 million in public school support now paid through local property taxes, but without raising a penny of the money to pay for it.

State revenues will grow enough to cover the loss, they said. And if they don't, we'll cut spending, they said.

Two years earlier, when Ron Rankin said exactly the same thing about the effects of his initiative, they shook their heads.

Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus shook his head when he vetoed the tax cut. And that's when Republican Batt stopped shaking his.

Batt, currently trailing

in the polls behind Democrat Larry EchoHawk, now says Simpson's tax cut was part his idea. And he says he will campaign on it, and EchoHawk's opposition to it, and Andrus' veto of it.

That doesn't sound like the Phil Batt who has built a distinguished career in public service on fiscal conservatism. And it doesn't sound like the Phil Batt who began his campaign 12 years ago criticizing Demo

cratic Gov. John Evans for failing to take immediate steps to fill a revenue shortfall.

It sounds more like the Phil Batt who carried the right-to-work banner in 1982. J.F.

