Twelve years ago, because he was behind in the polls, Phil Batt let himself be dragged into embracing a cause that wasn't his right-to-work legislation to improve his chance of being elected governor of Idaho. Today, Batt appears eager to clutch another cause equally foreign to his nature for the same reason and toward the same end.

The cause this time around is Rank inism. It can be most easily defined as cutting taxes drastically without making the necessary reductions in spending or additions in revenue to balance the books. It gets its name from Ron Rankin of Coeur d'Alene, the inde

fatigable father of Idaho's 1 Percent Initiative.

The initiative, which voters rejected two years ago but which may appear on the ballot again this year, rolls local property taxes back to 1 percent of market value without giving l

ocal governments any alternative to gutted budgets.

Batt, like most fiscally responsible public figures, has in the past resisted Rankinism's promise of something for nothing, knowing that failing to pay your way as you go, in government at least, leads to disaster as the federal goverment ha

s proved so convincingly.

But that was before the final days of this year's legislative session. As adjournment drew near, legislators retreated from responsible legislation cutting property taxes in exchange for repealing sales tax exemptions and, at House Speaker Mike Simpson's urging, embraced Rankinism. They passed a bill giving state government responsibility for some $150 million in public school support now paid through local property taxes, but without raising a penny of the money to pay for it.