Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Jillyn Haddock of Clarkston, a daughter, Taylor Pauline, born Monday.
Andrea and Chad Richardson of Lewiston, a daughter, Alexis Malia.
Colleen and Randy Hartshorn of Lewiston, a daughter, Cassidy Faith.
Marriage Licenses Nez Perce County
Laurie Marie Sullivan and Douglas Robert Wilson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces Nez Perce County
Filed
Sue Albertson against Scott Albertson.
Brett Klippenstein against Kim Klippenstein.
Wilma J. Enick against Daniel J. Enick.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Eldon Jay Likkel, 45, 1598 Chestnut St., Clarkston, charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and failure to affix the constrolled substance tax stamp. He is accused of having a marijuana growing operation at 1411 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, in November 1992.
Robert Allen Riggers, 25, 2525 Eighth St. B-B, Lewiston, charged with felony driving without privileges. DWP is considered a felony after two prior convictions within the past five years.
Judge Gary Elliott
Daniel G. Wallace, 42, 1227 Alder, No. 23, Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 20 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year's probation and ordered to attend court alcohol school.
Crime Reports
Ryan J. Higgins, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, reported someone stole his GT Karakorum mountain bike from his ve
hicle. The bike is valued at $630.
James H. Evans, 610 Airway Ave., Lewiston, reported the theft of a VCR valued at $300 from his van parked in his driveway.
Lynda Litchfield reported the theft of furniture, a TV, stereo system, silverware and knick-knacks from 3506 23rd St., Lewiston. Value of the items was estimated at $14,200.