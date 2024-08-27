Duane DaPron, assistant vice-president for NAIA sports information, said Lewiston is one of four candidates for the 1995 host site.

The others are Seattle-Tacoma, Birmingham, Ala., and Sioux City, Iowa.

Lewiston staged the World Series from 1984 to 1991 before relinquishing it to Des Moines, Iowa. The 1994 tournament is the third and final in the NAIA's agreement with Grand View College of Des Moines.

DaPron said two or three finalists will be announced during this year's tournament, which begins May 27, and the host site will be awarded in mid-June.