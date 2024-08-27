BOISE Lewiston Democrat Bruce Sweeney is hoping to win Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus' support for a bill extending the five-year period for using the investment tax credit to 15 years by delaying its implementation.

The state Senate Wednesday voted to change the effective date for the measure from Jan. 1, 1994, until Jan. 1, 1995, at Sweeney's request.

''I offered that to the governor,'' he said. ''It is my understanding he won't oppose the bill.''

Scott Peyron, Andrus' press secretary, said Sweeney's amendment improves the bill from the governor's perspective, but Andrus has yet to decide its fate.

The House approved the original version, sponsored by Lewiston Republican Dan Mader in an effort to entice Nucor Steel to build a mill in Lewiston. Nucor also is considering sites in Oregon and Washington.

This bill's annual price tag has been estimated at $3.5 million by state officials.