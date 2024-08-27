BOISE Lewiston Democrat Bruce Sweeney is hoping to win Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus' support for a bill extending the five-year period for using the investment tax credit to 15 years by delaying its implementation.
The state Senate Wednesday voted to change the effective date for the measure from Jan. 1, 1994, until Jan. 1, 1995, at Sweeney's request.
''I offered that to the governor,'' he said. ''It is my understanding he won't oppose the bill.''
Scott Peyron, Andrus' press secretary, said Sweeney's amendment improves the bill from the governor's perspective, but Andrus has yet to decide its fate.
The House approved the original version, sponsored by Lewiston Republican Dan Mader in an effort to entice Nucor Steel to build a mill in Lewiston. Nucor also is considering sites in Oregon and Washington.
This bill's annual price tag has been estimated at $3.5 million by state officials.
The amended bill must be approved by the state Senate and the full House before it ends up on the governor's desk.
''The question for the governor is is the investment tax credit extension so beneficial to business that it is worth offsetting state revenues to such a great extent to grant it,'' Peyron said.
Andrus, who unsuccessfully sought repeal of the investment tax credit seven years ago, already has lamented the existing credit's ''horrendous drain'' on state tax revenues.
The current investment tax credit costs the state $24.08 million in corporate income tax revenues in this fiscal year, according to the state Division of Financial Management, and is projected to cost the state $26.45 million annually within two years.
Opponents contend most of the investment that qualifies for the credit would have been made even in its absence, and that the credit favors replacing workers with machines and gives tax incentives to industries that aren't involved in national or international competition.
Proponents maintain it encourages capital intensive firms to locate in Idaho, keeps Idaho firms competitive in national and global markets and provides money to Idaho companies.