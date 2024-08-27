OLYMPIA The Legislature, in its final days, may have guaranteed itself another week of work by taking on 13 new bills on issues ranging from collective bargaining rights for state workers to civil service reform.

The bills were introduced Monday as the legislative leadership maneuvered frantically to iron out differences between the houses on all major issues budgets, tax relief bills, regulatory reform and government ethics and scores of other measures.

House Speaker Brian Ebersole, D-Tacoma, conceded that adding the new bills could require that Gov. Mike Lowry call a special session when the regular session completes its 60-day meeting on Thursday.

Brought back to life at Lowry's request was HB2676, to abolish or consolidate 49 state boa

rds and commissions. The bill cleared the House earlier on a unanimous vote, but died in the Senate in last Friday's bill action cutoff.

Another major proposal put back on the table was HB2798, to overhaul the state's welfare system. That measure also cleared the House earlier on a unanimous vote but died in the Senate.