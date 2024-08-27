Sections
StoriesMarch 8, 1994

John White of the Associated Press

OLYMPIA The Legislature, in its final days, may have guaranteed itself another week of work by taking on 13 new bills on issues ranging from collective bargaining rights for state workers to civil service reform.

The bills were introduced Monday as the legislative leadership maneuvered frantically to iron out differences between the houses on all major issues budgets, tax relief bills, regulatory reform and government ethics and scores of other measures.

House Speaker Brian Ebersole, D-Tacoma, conceded that adding the new bills could require that Gov. Mike Lowry call a special session when the regular session completes its 60-day meeting on Thursday.

Brought back to life at Lowry's request was HB2676, to abolish or consolidate 49 state boa

rds and commissions. The bill cleared the House earlier on a unanimous vote, but died in the Senate in last Friday's bill action cutoff.

Another major proposal put back on the table was HB2798, to overhaul the state's welfare system. That measure also cleared the House earlier on a unanimous vote but died in the Senate.

The bill seeks to prod welfare recipients to find work by cutting benefits after four years.

The measure was scheduled for final action in the Senate last Friday,

but was scrubbed after leaders discovered there were more than 30 amendments to be considered.

Another new bill would direct the state Department of Labor and Industries to create a center to research and identify illnesses caused by exposure to chemicals.

Other new bills deal with water rights, public hazards claims, hospital taxes, high-tech industry tax deferrals, malpractice insurance and family emergency assistance.

Washington
Legislature
